Michigan Hockey Preview: Wolverines set to do battle with rival Ohio State

The Michigan men’s ice hockey team will be back in action this weekend, coming off a split against one of the nation’s best teams in Wisconsin. Now the Wolverines head to Columbus to take on its chief rival in Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.

Michigan has already had some success against the Buckeyes this year, as the teams met earlier this year in Ann Arbor for a two-game set. Michigan won the first game of the series in dominant fashion, 7-1, while Ohio State won the finale in a shootout.

Ohio State has struggled for much of the season, limping into the series with a record of 9-13-4. Additionally, the Buckeyes have lost five straight games and were swept in their series last weekend against Penn State, losing both games by a score of 4-3.

Sophomore forward Stephen Halliday is the star for Ohio State, as he leads the team in goals (nine) and assists (18) this year. The team has also gotten some valuable contributions from forward Davis Burnside and defenseman Scooter Brickley.

Junior Logan Terness has been the main goaltender for Ohio State this season, but hasn’t had the most success, as he is currently allowing just over 3.4 goals against per game and sports a save percentage of .896.

Michigan, on the other hand, is coming off a relatively solid weekend where the team split with Wisconsin after being swept by the Badgers earlier this season. Goaltender Jake Braczewski particularly had a nice showing, especially in a 5-1 victory in the opener where he blocked 42 shots.

Rutger McGroarty and Seamus Casey enter as the team leaders in points with 34 and 33 respectively, meanwhile Dylan Duke leads the team in scoring with 16 goals on the year.

As the second half of the season rolls on, Michigan will continue to keep its positive trends going, and will have to continue to attack the Buckeyes in the midst of their losing skid.

Game 1

When: Friday Feb. 2, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena - Columbus, OH

Watch: Big Ten +

Listen: 1270 WXYT

Game 2

When: Saturday Feb. 3, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena - Columbus, OH

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: 1270 WXYT