Michigan’s new strength and conditioning coach Justin Tress will have big shoes to fill with Ben Herbert joining Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers. However, what Michigan’s getting in Tress is someone who’s been learning from Herbert since he joined the program in 2018. Herbert is considered as good as it gets in the strength and conditioning world, so the hope is Tress being around Herbert that long will pay dividends for the Wolverines.

Tress’ time with Herbert predates Michigan — he spent two years on Herbert’s staff at Arkansas before joining Michigan. Tress was also on Alabama’s strength and conditioning staff in 2015 and ‘16 when the Crimson Tide won the national championship in 2015 and was runner-up in 2016.

During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore talked about what Tress brings to the program.

“We think that the guy that we elevated, Justin Tress, is going to be an unbelievable job,” Moore said. “He’s been with him (Ben Herbert) side by side the whole time. He had stints there, he had stints at Alabama. He’s seen top-notch strength coaches in his time. We’re really excited about Justin Tress and the opportunity for him to lead the strength program.”

Moore said the whole strength staff is “awesome” and that they all wear black, all travel together and if you see one of them, you see all five of them.

While Tress has a lot to prove, he’s receiving ringing endorsements from Moore as well as Herbert.

“I have known Coach Tress since 2014 and have worked in lockstep with him since 2017,” Herbert said. “For the past seven years, Justin and I have worked side-by-side through the highest of highs and lowest of lows. I have never once seen his commitment to me or to Michigan Football waiver. Justin is an incredible representation of intelligence, consistency and commitment. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that he will continue to build upon the legacy we have established with Michigan Football.”