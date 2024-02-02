Kirk Campbell promoted to offensive coordinator at Michigan

As first reported by 247Sports, Sherrone Moore is expected to hire Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell as the program’s new offensive coordinator. The university later on Friday made the news official.

“I want to thank Coach Moore for his confidence and belief in me to serve as the Sanford Robertson Offensive Coordinator and Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach at the University of Michigan,” Campbell said in a press release. “Coaching at Michigan is unique because of the rich football tradition and the commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. My family and I feel so blessed to call Ann Arbor home and we cannot wait to go to work with everyone associated with Team 145.”

Campbell has been with the Wolverines since the 2022 season. He started off as an offensive analyst, but was promoted to the quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2023 season. He worked closely with J.J. McCarthy and the other signal-callers and had rave reviews from the projected first-round pick:

“I absolutely love Kirk,” McCarthy said in March 2023. “Not just the fact he’s a wizard in the pass game and with developing QBs, just because he’s a great friend, great brother. When you can have that relationship with a coach, it can push through so many limitations and exceed expectations with my growth and his. That’s the thing — we feed off each other, and it’s really special. Just extremely grateful to have him here.” “He really wants to know what I’m thinking, wants to implement something that I see on the field, and that’s like one of the biggest things you’ve got to have with a quarterback-QB coach relationship,” McCarthy said in preseason camp. “Plus, the dude is knowledgeable as heck about the pass game and football in general.”

Previously in his career, Campbell was an offensive analyst at Penn State (2017-19) and the offensive coordinator for Old Dominion (2020-21).

Campbell will also still work with the quarterbacks.

Moore's staff is starting to take shape.