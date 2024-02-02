Reports: Michigan expected to hire UMass OC Steve Casula as TE coach

According to multiple reports, Sherrone Moore is expected to hire UMass offensive coordinator Steve Casula as the next tight ends coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Casula may be a familiar name, as he was an offensive analyst in Ann Arbor from 2019-21 before going to UMass in 2022 to become its offensive coordinator.

Prior to those roles, he was also the offensive coordinator at Ferris State and Davenport — the latter school he also served as the interim head coach for a very short period of time — as well as the tight ends coach at Colgate and Western Michigan. He has been coaching in college football since 2008, when he started as a student assistant at Delaware.

According to his UMass bio, the 36-year-old Casula was the lead recruiter for the state of Michigan, as well as — oddly specifically — Miami, Florida. While at Davenport, he was also the lead recruiter for the Chicago, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia areas, so by all accounts, he should be an asset on the recruiting trail for Michigan.

This report comes just hours after Michigan made official the promotions of Kirk Campbell (offensive coordinator) and Grant Newsome (offensive line). Newsome previously coaches Michigan’s tight ends the last two years.