Michigan safety Quinten Johnson declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Despite many of Michigan’s 2024 NFL Draft prospects announcing their decisions to go pro earlier in January, one final player made their decision known on Friday. This time, it’s fifth-year-senior safety Quinten Johnson, who announced his decision to declare for the draft via his Instagram page.

Johnson enjoyed somewhat of a breakout season in 2023, appearing in 14 games at safety and contributing with 22 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. After redshirting as a freshman in 2019, Johnson has mostly been a contributor on special teams during his time in Ann Arbor.

While Johnson might not have played the most snaps or filled the stat sheet, he certainly made some big plays when given the opportunity. In “The Game” against Ohio State, he came up with a big pass breakup on receiver Emeka Egbuka. He also forced a fumble against Jalen Milroe and Alabama during Michigan’s Rose Bowl victory.

At this time, Johnson might not find himself very high on draft boards, but he should certainly have an opportunity to make a roster at the next level as a special teamer. He has four years of experience playing under Jay Harbaugh, and that’s something any NFL franchise would value when filling out a roster ahead of the season.

Johnson came to Michigan as a member of the 2019 recruiting class. He was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports after playing high school ball at St. John’s in Washington D.C.

While he might not be the biggest name in the prospect pool in this April’s draft, Johnson’s contributions in Michigan’s biggest games in 2023 can not be overlooked.