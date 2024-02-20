Recruiting Roundup: Two top OL targets set Michigan visit this spring

Howdy, y’all! I haven’t done one of these Recruiting Roundups in a while. It’s good to be back (for now).

Erik Bean, who has done the Tuesday roundups for the last several months, is no longer with Maize n Brew, as he is taking on more responsibilities with his full-time job. With that, I will be taking over on Tuesdays for now until ... who knows?

With that out of the way, back to regularly scheduled programming. The Michigan Wolverines have a revamped coaching staff, so recruiting is surely set to pick back up at the conclusion of the month-long dead period. But in the meantime, we do have a couple updates to get to, so let’s get right to it!

Top OL target sets spring visit schedule

One of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 class is four-star Andrew Babalola. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder from Overland Park, Kansas has received a boatload of attention from all the top college programs across the nation.

Sherrone Moore has been vigorously recruiting him ever since offering him a scholarship back in September, and now the Wolverines are set to receive a visit this spring from the No. 26 overall player.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($), Babalola has lined up a handful of visits this spring, including Michigan the weekend of March 22. He will also be at Auburn on March 11, Missouri on March 16, Texas A&M on April 6, and Oklahoma on April 12. Additionally, he is hoping to visit USC on March 29 and Stanford on April 20, but those aren’t set in stone yet.

This will be Babalola’s first ever visit to U-M, despite having been born in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Regarding Michigan, Bablola said: “Coach Moore and I had a good relationship before he became the head coach, and it’s stayed that way. I’ve been talking with coach (Grant) Newsome pretty much since he got hired as the new o-line coach and I like him a lot. Excited to get up to Ann Arbor. It’s a great football tradition with great academics, too.”

The Wolverines seem to be in a great spot right now, and we should get an even better grasp of where they are in this recruitment after his visit next month.

Another top OL prospect visiting this spring

After listing Michigan in his top-six list late last week, 2025 four-star offensive lineman Jack Lange has made plans to visit all six of his finalists this spring.

Lange told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($) he is visiting Missouri on March 9, Ole Miss on March 21, Nebraska on March 24, Michigan on March 30, Notre Dame on April 13, and Wisconsin on April 20.

This visit to Ann Arbor won’t be Lange’s first, as he was in attendance for The Game against Ohio State back in November. Moore offered him a scholarship back in October, right around the time his recruitment began taking off.

Unfortunately, Lange has already visited Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Missouri this year already, so the Wolverines likely have some catching up to do.

At 6-foot-8 and 275 pounds, Lange is ranked No. 154 overall on the 247Sports composite, as well as the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 2 player from the state of Missouri. Notre Dame has two Crystal Ball predictions in its favor.

Four-star ATH hoping to get clarity with Michigan soon

Due to the recent departures of Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale, many of the defensive players on Michigan’s board — especially defensive backs — are in limbo regarding their status with the new coaching staff. Wink Martindale, LaMar Morgan and company will likely have “their guys” they want to target on the recruiting trail, and some of them may not be the players Minter and Clink were targeting.

One of those prospects in limbo is 2025 four-star defensive back Messiah Delhomme. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder from Newport News, Virginia was one of Michigan’s earliest targets in the secondary, receiving his offer from the Wolverines last June.

Speaking with On3’s EJ Holland ($), Delhomme is hoping to get some answers from Michigan’s new defensive coaches in the near future.

“It’s definitely a good opportunity for them to go to the NFL and chase their dreams,” Delhomme said. “Michigan is definitely still in the picture. I just have to go back up there now that there are some new coaches.”

Michigan made a lasting impression on Delhomme when he last visited for last summer’s BBQ at the Big House. But since then, other schools have been on his coattails — he has received offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and other really good programs since that last Michigan visit.

However, Delhomme is hoping to visit Ann Arbor this spring and figure out if he is going to remain a priority or not.

“I definitely want to see if they still have the same love for me with the new coaching staff. I want to see how they treat the players and things like that,” he said.

Delhomme, who is ranked No. 230 overall on 247Sports’ composite, plays a big position of need for Michigan in this 2025 class. He is listed as a safety, but can also play corner. The Wolverines likely want to take 3-5 defensive backs in this class, and Delhomme would be a good get. We will see soon enough if the new coaching staff prioritizes him.