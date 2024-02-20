Michigan Spring Ball Preview: Running Backs

Blake Corum has finally departed for the NFL. Donovan Edwards announced he is staying. Jordan Marshall and Micah Ka’apana put on the winged helmet for the first time.

There has been a lot of movement within the Michigan Wolverines running back room throughout the offseason and the spring game is a great opportunity for the younger guys to shine. Here’s a look at Michigan’s running backs room headed into spring ball.

Donovan Edwards

The Don is back.

After three seasons as the backup, Edwards is primed for the lead role in 2024. Edwards was the third option in 2021 behind Hassan Haskins and Corum, but still showed highlights when he ran 35 times for 174 yards (5.0 YPC) and three touchdowns, as well as catching 20 passes for 265 yards and a score.

In 2022, he broke out as a sophomore, running 140 times or 991 yards (7.1 YPC) and a career-high seven touchdowns. He finished the season as the starting back for three games when Corum went down with injury, accounting for 520 yards on 70 carries and three touchdowns, which included that huge afternoon in Columbus.

After those performances, however, Edwards went into 2023 with extremely high expectations (maybe too high) and struggled to perform at the same level for most of the season. Edwards largely struggled on the ground, taking 113 carries for 393 yards (3.5 YPC) and three touchdowns through the first 14 games of the season. Nonetheless, Edwards stepped up once again on the biggest stage, totaling 104 yards on six rushes against Washington, including touchdown runs of 41 and 46 yards, making him the first player with multiple 40-plus-yard touchdowns in the National Championship Game.

Edwards won’t have to prove his worth during the spring game, but he should be given a few opportunities to explode out of the backfield.

Kalel Mullings

Mullings saw a huge uptick in carries in 2023 as the short-yardage back, carving out a unique role for himself out of the backfield. The converted linebacker played just three games in 2022 at running back, but made the position his full-time role in 2023 and appeared in 13 games because of it. Mullings carried the ball 36 times for 222 yards with one touchdown and caught two passes for 32 yards.

Mullings is in position to be the No. 2 back in 2024 behind Edwards given his past experience in the running back room and his increased production last season. That being said, there are many younger guys who are breathing down his neck for the job, so Mullings will need to prove he isn’t just good for short-yardage situations to see his production increase even more.

Benjamin Hall

Benjamin Hall has two ways of going about 2024. Of the non-starters, he received the most playing time in fourth quarter blowouts. Most notably, the 5-foot-11, 234-pound 18-year-old rushed for 58 yards on nine carries in Michigan’s 52-7 win over Indiana. He also put himself on the map last spring game, rushing for 96 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman.

On the other hand, he has Mullings in front of him, and sophomore Cole Cabana and the freshmen Marshall and Ka’apana directly behind him. The spring game is Hall’s best chance to show growth and separate himself from the pack to convince Mike Hart he should be the No. 2 back heading into the fall.

Jordan Marshall

Out of everyone in the 2024 Michigan recruiting class, Jordan Marshall is one of the few who can make an immediate impact. The four-star mixes shiftiness and speed with strength that made him so hard to bring down in high school. He was named 2023 Ohio Mr. Football after rushing for more than 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns his senior season. Not to mention, Marshall has a similar running style to Corum.

In a very crowded running backs room, Marshall may have an advantage being heavily recruited by Sherrone Moore and Mike Hart and has a big opportunity to show what he can do in the spring. It can be tough for true freshman to earn significant playing time, but Marshall has as good of a shot as anyone.

Cole Cabana

Cole Cabana was brought to Michigan to be the change-of-pace back that uses elusiveness and speed to juke out defenders much bigger than him. The 6-foot 190-pounder out of Dexter only appeared in one game last season, carrying the ball twice for six yards.

That being said, Cabana was a stud in high school, credited with 79 touchdowns and 5,781 all-purpose yards for Dexter High School. More specifically, he rushed for 1,518 yards with 27 touchdowns and added 472 receiving yards with six touchdowns senior year, setting a number of school records including career yards and touchdowns, single-season yards and touchdowns, and single-game yards and touchdowns.

Cabana didn’t get many opportunities in 2023, mainly because guys like Corum and Edwards took up most of the snaps. Nonetheless, while Marshall and Ka’apana are intriguing recruits, Cabana will benefit from being in the system for a year and could steal the show in the spring game if given chances.

Don’t be surprised if we hear his name a lot in April.

Honorable Mentions