A brief history of how Michigan football has fared against the new Big Ten teams

The Big Ten Conference will welcome four new members in the 2024-2025 academic year as UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon join the illustrious conference. Historically, the Michigan Wolverines have met with these teams in some huge matchups, including a National Championship Game and 13 Rose Bowls. Let’s dig into some of the history behind these programs:

Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies

Record: 9-5

Rose Bowl: 2-2

Michigan has played Washington more than any of the other new teams joining the Big Ten. Their first matchup was back in 1953, but the teams also met four times in the Rose Bowl over time and — not that anyone has forgotten — the 2024 National Championship.

The first prominent game between the two was the 1978 Rose Bowl where Bo Schembechler and the Wolverines fell to the Huskies 27-20. However, they would have a chance at revenge in 1981 when they met in the Grandaddy of Them All again after both teams went 9-2 in the regular season. Schembechler had become the butt of jokes for going 0-7 in bowl games to this point in his career including five Rose Bowl losses.

Butch Woolfolk and Anthony Carter were destined to change the narrative with a vaunted defense on the other end. Michigan outgained Washington 304-105 in the second half on their way to a dominant 23-6 victory. Carter finished with 101 total yards and a touchdown, but Woolfolk was the Rose Bowl MVP with 26 carries for 182 yards, scoring once. Schembechler was carried off the field in Pasadena after winning his first Rose Bowl as the head coach at Michigan.

Fast forward to the ’90s and the legendary Don James led the No. 2 Washington Huskies to a perfect 1991 season and a trip to Pasadena against the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. Washington was favored in the game by a touchdown but wound up winning the game 34-14 after outscoring the Wolverines 21-7 in the second half. The Coaches Poll would crown the Huskies as the national champions following the win, and they’d split the title with the Miami Hurricanes.

The next season, the two teams would have a rematch in the Rose Bowl after Michigan had an 8-0-3 year. The contest featured six lead changes and has been remembered as one of the greatest games in the history of the Rose Bowl.

Michigan running back Tyrone Wheatley had the game of his life with 15 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He opened the third quarter with an 88-yard touchdown run, and had he not have been dealing with back spasms, would have very likely shattered the Rose Bowl record for rushing yards (247). The Wolverines still emerged victorious, 38-31.

Then, of course, was the 2020’s era of the series. Michigan beat Washington in Ann Arbor in 2021 on its way to their first of three-straight College Football Playoff appearances. Michael Penix Jr. would transfer to Washington and would propel the Huskies to the No. 2 ranking in the country in 2023, facing the No. 1 Wolverines in the National Championship. Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and the top defense in college football put on a masterclass on their way to a title.

Michigan Wolverines vs. USC Trojans

Record: 4-6

Rose Bowl: 2-6

Eight Rose Bowls have involved the Michigan Wolverines facing off against the USC Trojans, and it dates back to their first meeting in the 1948 Rose Bowl Game. The 9-0 Champions of the Big Nine conference led by Fritz Crisler flattened the 7-1-1 USC Trojans 49-0 on their way to being crowned national champs by the AP Poll.

In the first year under Bo Schembechler, Michigan made the Rose Bowl after a shocking win over Ohio State. But, Schembechler suffered a heart attack before his first appearance in Pasadena, and Michigan lost a 10-3 barnburner against USC in 1970, as defensive coordinator Jim Young served as acting head coach.

Schembechler’s team had another chance at the Trojans in 1977 where the teams were ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Both had suffered only one loss and sat behind the undefeated No. 1 Pittsburgh Panthers who faced the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs. There was a chance this game would have been for a national title, but Pitt won the Sugar Bowl and the national championship before the Rose Bowl kicked off. USC won the game 14-6 thanks to a late touchdown by freshman running back Charles White.

The two would see each other in consecutive Rose Bowls in 1989 and 1990. In 1989, USC jumped to a 14-3 lead, but Michigan kept pounding the rock and LeRoy Hoard put the team on his back scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns, becoming the first player to run for over 100 yards against the USC defense. USC would win the 1990 matchup in the Rose Bowl 17-10, which would be the final game of Schembechler’s career as head coach.

Despite many battles, the 2004 game was maybe the most important for USC. The Trojans were 12-1, losing only a triple overtime thriller to California midseason. They were ranked No. 2 in the country but missed the BCS National Championship Game because of a weaker schedule than both LSU and Oklahoma who played for the championship. Michigan was the No. 4 team in the country at 10-2, but Matt Leinert, Reggie Bush, and the Trojans were too much in Pasadena as the Trojans won 28-14. The AP Poll named USC the No. 1 team in the country despite LSU winning the BCS title creating massive controversy and leading to the eventual demise of the BCS system.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Oregon Ducks

Record: 3-2

There is not much history between the Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines. The two sides somehow never met in the Rose Bowl and have played some fairly insignificant games during their programs’ histories.

1948 was the first time these two teams met and it was in Ann Arbor. Bennie Oosterbaan was in his first season as head coach and led the Wolverines to a Big Nine title and a national championship. The team hosted Oregon in Week 2 and took care of business in a 14-0 win. Oregon would go on to share the Pacific Coast Conference title with California.

The biggest game between these two was in 2003 when No. 3 Michigan went to Eugene to face the No. 22 Oregon Ducks. Michigan was coming off a win over Notre Dame and had one of the toughest schedules in the country. John Navarre threw the ball 55 times for 360 yards and three touchdowns after Oregon led 21-6 at halftime. The Wolverines tried to mount a comeback but were stopped at midfield on their final drive as Oregon sealed the upset.

Michigan Wolverines vs UCLA Bruins

Record: 8-3

Rose Bowl: 0-1

There’s a lot of respect between these two programs that was built up in the ’70s and ’80s when the two sides played each other five times in the two decades.

The Wolverines got the better part of the tandem, winning both games in 1971 and 1972, both under Schembechler. In Los Angeles, the No. 11 Wolverines upset the No. 6 Bruins led by quarterback Mark Harmon, son of Michigan Heisman Trophy-winning halfback Tom Harmon. UCLA had upset the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers, but couldn’t repeat the success against the Wolverines. Michigan ran for 381 yards in a 26-9 victory and upset in the City of Angels.

These two also met only once in the Rose Bowl, in 1983. It was the third time in two seasons that Michigan and UCLA faced off. They saw each other in the 1981 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl that the Wolverines won in the first-ever bowl game between the Big Ten and Pac-10 that was not the Rose Bowl.

In 1982, UCLA went to Michigan and beat the Wolverines 31-27 despite the home team holding a 21-0 lead. The Bruins had an improbable path to the Rose Bowl after upsetting USC in the final game of the season. Michigan lost to Ohio State but still reached the Rose Bowl after winning the Big Ten Championship.

The rematch in Pasadena went sideways quickly for Michigan. UCLA started off with a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Michigan starting quarterback Steve Smith dislocated his shoulder and missed the rest of the game, leading to the eventual 24-14 loss for Schembechler’s squad.