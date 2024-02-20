Former Michigan signee Jaden Smith commits to SEC program

He was only a free agent for a week, but former Michigan football signee Jaden Smith has found his new college football home. The four-star defensive athlete has committed to the University of Kentucky, he announced on social media Tuesday morning.

Smith was also being pursued by schools like Auburn, Florida State, Miami, NC State, USC and Virginia Tech, according to 247Sports.

The North Carolina native committed to Michigan last summer and then signed with the Wolverines in December. However, just a week ago, he asked to be released from his national letter of intent following Jim Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL. He was the first — and so far, the only — player from Michigan’s 2024 class to ask for a release from his letter of intent.

Kentucky originally offered him a scholarship before he committed to Michigan, and he even took an official visit there last June, so it makes sense for him to go somewhere with staff continuity and a place he’s familiar with.

The Wolverines still have a number of linebackers in their freshman class, including four-stars Jeremiah Beasley, Mason Curtis and Cole Sullivan. They also have one coming in via the transfer portal in former Maryland Terrapin Jaishawn Barham.