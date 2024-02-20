Former Michigan safety Keon Sabb announces transfer destination

Former Michigan safety Keon Sabb entered the transfer portal on Friday, Feb. 16. A mere four days later, he has not only chosen a new school, but is already enrolled.

An NIL collective from the Rose Bowl runner-up University of Alabama broke the news that Sabb has enrolled and will play for the Crimson Tide this upcoming fall. Sabb later confirmed it with a post on social media.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound former four-star was a top-100 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He initially chose the Wolverines over the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Penn State and Texas A&M.

As a true freshman, Sabb appeared on special teams in four games, preserving his redshirt. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he appeared in 14 games and made 28 tackles, broke up seven passes, had two interceptions and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Sabb would have been in line for a larger role next year, as Mike Sainristil vacated the nickel spot in Michigan’s defense. However, Rod Moore and Makari Paige both returning to Michigan meant snaps at Sabb’s true position of safety might have been hard to come by. Instead, he will likely take over Caleb Downs’ role, as he has transferred from Alabama to Ohio State earlier this offseason.

While certainly a blow to Michigan’s depth in the secondary, the Wolverines return the aforementioned established starters and will now rely upon Zeke Berry, DJ Waller, Ja’Den McBurrows, Jyaire Hill and Brandyn Hillman, among others, for depth in 2024.