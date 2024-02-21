The Michigan Wolverines have only added two players from the transfer portal this offseason, but one of them may just end up being one of the most important pieces to their offense in 2024 — former Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Priebe.

Priebe will slot directly into an offensive line unit that loses a whopping six players from 2023 — graduate student left tackle LaDarius Henderson, graduate student left guard Trevor Keegan, graduate student center Drake Nugent, senior right guard Zak Zinter, graduate student right tackle Karsen Barnhart and graduate student tackle Trente Jones.

That is a lot of beef and experience to lose all at once, and those losses certainly play a role in 247Sports naming Priebe the “most impactful” 2024 portal addition for the Wolverines so far this offseason.

Michigan has undoubtedly solidified itself as a destination for offensive linemen over the last few years, and this has the potential to be another great fit. In his four seasons at Northwestern, Priebe — listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds — made appearances in at least eight games every year at guard. With Zinter and Keegan declaring for the NFL Draft, Priebe should be a leading candidate to take on not only a starting role along the offensive line, but a leadership role on the team as well.

Having accounted for 764 snaps last season, Priebe’s experience is one of his best assets, which is something Michigan needs at the position. The next closest in terms of snaps accounted for last season along the offensive line is Myles Hinton (287), followed by Giovanni El-Hadi (105), Greg Crippen (98), Jeff Persi (78) and Andrew Gentry (52).

Of course, Hinton has plenty of playing experience from his days at Stanford, but being behind guys like Barnhart, Jones and Henderson last season limited his snaps heavily. Priebe likely won’t experience that given the lack of returning players. He will compete for an interior position, but figures to slot in at left guard.

“I wouldn’t say (position) matters that much,” Priebe told Maize n Brew’s Von Lozon earlier this year. “I’d say I’m more comfortable at left guard (opposed to right guard) just because that’s where I’ve been the past three years starting at Northwestern. I have a lot of playing experience there — it takes a little bit to get used to flipping sides, but it’s nothing that is really that crazy.”

In his analysis of the transfer, 247Sports’ Clint Brewster said Priebe’s decision to transfer back to his home state and play for Michigan was a simple decision.

“Michigan native can come in right away and play.” Brewster said. “Veteran captain for Northwestern and third team All-Big Ten. He’s played a lot of ball and held up well. Very solid across the board in pass protection and run blocking. Did well in a gap run scheme and showed some athleticism and body quickness. Struggled a bit upfront against the Illinois defensive line this season but there’s a lot to like about his game. He fills some voids that Michigan will have on the interior and the fit is a no-brainer.”

Needless to say, Priebe will fit like a glove in Ann Arbor and slot in as one of the five starting offensive linemen this fall. Time will tell if he ends up being as good as some of the other offensive line transfers in recent years, but for now, his addition could be one of the best fits so far this offseason.