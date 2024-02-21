Statistical recap of historical 2023 Michigan Football season

The 2023 Michigan football season was just about as magical as it gets. By now I’m sure you’ve read countless recaps of Michigan’s national championship season. Today let’s dive into the statistics that came with this past season. What records were broken and by whom? How long can they hold onto those records?

Please note that all statistics are taken from the official Michigan athletics football page. If you have a couple hours to spare at work, I’d highly recommend you check it out.

Passing - Season

What’s almost laughable about Jim Harbaugh’s offense is that despite his refusal to throw the ball compared to the modern era that we’re in, J.J. McCarthy just attempted the 11th most passes in a season in Michigan history (332). J.J. also completed the fourth most passes (240) in a season behind John Navarre in 2002 and 2003 and Jake Rudock in 2015. McCarthy’s 72.3 percent completion percentage was far and away the highest in Michigan history with Todd Collins’ 1992 season a distant second at 65.3 percent.

In yards, McCarthy finished 2023 with 2,991 yards, good for fourth all-time. He also threw for 22 touchdowns in both 2022 and 2023 which are tied for sixth all-time. The Michigan record is held by Elvis Grbac with 25 in 1991.

Lastly, J.J. McCarthy was also phenomenal at not turning the ball over. His 1.20 interception percentage was far and away the lowest in Michigan history.

Passing - Career

With McCarthy’s career now in the rearview, we can look at where his career statistics stack up as well. J.J. finished with 713 passing attempts (sixth all-time) and 482 completions (fourth). This gave him a 67.6 completion percentage, easily the best at Michigan. Todd Collins was his closest competition at 64.3 percent.

In total yardage, McCarthy finished his collegiate career with 6,226 yards, good for sixth all-time. He was nowhere close to the top as Chad Henne and John Navarre’s longevity easily paced them above 9,000 yards each.

In his three years at Michigan, McCarthy threw 49 touchdown passes, again good for fourth. He also had 15 200+ yard passing games through three years which tied him for fourth with Tom Brady.

Rushing - Season

Blake Corum’s rushing numbers were down a bit from 2022 to 2023, but there was no doubt he still had a phenomenal season. His 1,245 rushing yards this season placed him 22nd in Michigan history.

However, Blake’s bread and butter were in the endzone. Corum scored a whopping 27 rushing touchdowns this year, breaking the previous record of 20 by Hassan Haskins in 2021. That number likely won’t be touched any time soon. In the NCAA record books, this puts Corum tied for 14th all-time. 27 is the most single-season rushing touchdowns since Devin Singletary had 32 in 2017 at Florida Atlantic.

Corum and Donovan Edwards both crested the 100-yard mark in the National Championship against Washington. This was just the 47th time in program history that a duo has rushed for 100+ in the same game (Michigan is 46-1 in such games).

Rushing - Career

With Edwards returning, we’ll focus exclusively on Blake Corum here.

Blake finished his Michigan career with 674 rushing attempts (eighth all-time) and 3,737 yards (seventh). His position coach, Mike Hart, still retains the rushing record at his alma mater.

However, Corum scored an astounding 58 rushing touchdowns, the most in Michigan history. Anthony Thomas falls to second place with 55. Blake had 15 games of 100+ yards (tied for seventh), and five games of 150+ yards (tied for 10th) but surprisingly only crested the 200-yard mark once in 2022 against Maryland. That individual game performance (243 yards on the ground) was the seventh most of any Michigan game all-time.

Corum’s 5.54 career yards per carry (minimum 200 carries) places him ninth in Michigan history.

Receiving - Season

Unsurprisingly due to quantity, not many Michigan receiving records were broken this year. Roman Wilson’s 12 touchdown receptions were the sixth-best in program history, though nowhere near Desmond Howard’s 19 in 1991.

Amongst tight ends, Colston Loveland caught 45 passes in 2023 which put him in sixth. His 649 receiving yards was the fourth-best single-season yardage mark by a Michigan tight end.

Amongst running backs, Donovan Edwards now ranks ninth in single-season receptions with 30 and 11th in receiving yards with 249.

Receiving - Career

This may surprise you, but Cornelius Johnson surpassed both Mario Manningham and Desmond Howard to reach 13th in career receptions at Michigan. He’s also 16th in receiving yards. His counterpart Roman Wilson finished his Michigan career as seventh in the record books in touchdown receptions with 20.

Special Teams

Tommy Doman averaged 44.26 yards per punt this season, good for fifth all-time at Michigan. James Turner is tied for ninth in program history with 18 field goals in a season. He also had three field goals of 50+ yards which left him just one shy of the career record of four held by Hayden Epstein, Quinn Nordin, and Jake Moody.

In what may come as a surprise to some, Turner finished his Michigan career as the kicker with the highest career field goal percentage (minimum 15 attempts) at 85.7 percent. He also broke the Michigan single-season record for PAT’s attempted (66) and PAT’s scored (65). Jake Moody had previously held each of those from 2022.

Defensive - Individual

Due to the depth of the 2023 Michigan defense, not many individual records were touched. However, there were a few noteworthy performances.

Mike Sainristil’s two forced fumbles in the Big Ten Championship was just the ninth time that two or more fumbles have been forced by one player in a game. Michael Barrett also forced three fumbles in 2023. This was the 23rd time that’s happened in program history.

With regards to interceptions, Mike Sainristil now holds three individual records for most return yards in a season (232), most returns for a touchdown in a season (2), and most returns for a touchdown in a career (2). Only Tom Curtis has more return yards in a career than Sainristil with 431 from 1967-1969.

Scoring

This is where things get nuts.

Blake Corum now holds both the individual and career scoring records at the University of Michigan with 168 points in 2023 and 356 over his career. He took both over from Jake Moody in 2022. Interestingly, James Turner’s 119 points in 2023 were good for seventh all-time in a single season.

Corum also holds the records for both touchdowns scored in a season (27) and career (61).