Olivier Nkamhoua out for season after undergoing wrist surgery

A down season for the Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball program just got a little more disappointing.

Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan’s second-leading scorer and rebounder, is out for the rest of the season following left wrist surgery, the program announced in a press release. His recovery is expected to be three-to-four months.

“This is not how things were meant to be for Olivier,” head coach Juwan Howard said in a press release. “From the moment he stepped on campus, he brought maturity, class, insight and leadership. I truly feel blessed that I was able to learn a tremendous amount from him both on and off the court. He was a true warrior playing with this injury; however, it was just time to do something. We know this will pass and he will return to have a successful playing career. We are so grateful to have been a small part of his journey.”

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Nkamhoua said in that same press release. “Playing with this injury became taxing and we knew something had to be done. I feel like I wasn’t able to finish what I came here to do; however, the support and love from the coaches, my teammates and everyone involved with this program has been so amazing.

“Coming to Ann Arbor and having the opportunity to play for a coach like Coach Howard has been something I will cherish. I cannot thank Chris (Williams) and his training staff enough for all they have done for me throughout this season and going forward in my recovery. I am proud to be able to say I was part of this great university. I am proud to be a Michigan Wolverine.”

Nkamhoua has been one of the few bright spots in this dreary Michigan season, averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor in 33.4 minutes per game.

He’s played more minutes per game at Michigan than he ever has in his collegiate career. Nkamhoua transferred from Tennessee, where he played for four seasons and averaged 10.8 points and five rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game. Nkamhoua appeared in four NCAA Tournament games with the Volunteers, including scoring a career-high 27 points to beat Duke in the Round of 32 last season.

Before committing to Michigan, Nkamhoua participated in the G League Elite Camp, so hopefully this injury doesn’t derail his pro basketball aspirations. He also represented his home country of Finland in the FIBA World Cup last fall.

We’ve seen Nkamhoua in a Michigan uniform for the last time, and that is frustrating. He’s a solid player, who is pretty crafty on offense and has an old-school game with an emphasis on scoring from mid-range and scoring over defenders in the post. He was also one of Michigan’s best dunkers, and he always gave good post-game quotes to the media.

In a dark season for the program, Nkamhoua always had a smile on his face and appeared to be a vocal leader for this group. Perhaps he was asked to do a little too much, considering the lack of depth on this roster.

As for the rest of this season, expect to see a lot more Will Tschetter and Tray Jackson at the 4, with Tschetter likely sliding into a starting role like he did toward the end of last season. This would also be a great time to get a young player like Youssef Khayat some much-needed minutes for his development.

While he didn’t experience a lot of team success in Ann Arbor, Nkamhoua is a talented player who we likely haven’t heard the last from in terms of a pro career. We at Maize n Brew wish him well in his recovery and future.