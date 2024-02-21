What Michigan’s lineup will look like without Olivier Nkamhoua

The Michigan Wolverines announced on Wednesday their star forward, Olivier Nkamhoua, will miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury that required surgery.

Nkamhoua averaged 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor in 33.4 minutes per game this season. These numbers were much better than his previous four seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, where he averaged 10.8 points and five rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game.

Without Nkamhoua to start at the 4, Michigan will need to lean on other contributors to finish the season and gauge the potential of its younger guys into next season.

As it stands, Terrance Williams II, Will Tschetter and Tray Jackson have played significant minutes at forward this season. While Williams missed the last game, he’s been one of the few bright spots for Michigan this season, averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 33 minutes per game. Williams is one of the longest tenured Wolverines and will be relied upon heavily to take Nkamhoua’s role on offense, as well as attacking the boards defensively.

However, it’s Tschetter that may have the most to gain from this situation. After redshirting his freshman year, Tschetter has seen his minutes and scoring increase each of the last two seasons. He averaged 10.7 minutes and 2.3 points last year, but has moved into the sixth-man role this season, increasing his minutes to 16.4 and his scoring to 6.8.

With the loss of Nkamhoua, Tschetter will most likely slide into the starting power forward role, allowing him to grow even more during the final stretch of the season and prepare for next year (barring a crazy Big Ten Tournament run).

Jackson is the final player to gain something here. Jackson was brought in from Seton Hall to be extra forward depth, with the possibility of getting big minutes. Howard didn’t know what he could get out of Williams and Tschetter, and Nkamhoua committed after Jackson, so he quickly found himself as the fourth forward on the depth chart.

Despite the limited minutes, Jackson made himself known early on in the season, scoring 17 points against Long Beach State and grabbing five rebounds on four different occasions (Long Beach, Stanford, Oregon and Indiana). A month ago, however, Jackson broke his nose and sustained a concussion, forcing him to miss some time. Now wearing a mask, Jackson is expected to be the first man off the bench, moving into Tschetter’s original role. With the increase in time, expect him to make some flashy plays and act as a change-of-pace forward/center.

Potential Starting Lineup:

Dug McDaniel (home games)/Jaelin Llewellyn (away games) Nimari Burnett Terrance Williams II Will Tschetter Tarris Reed Jr.

Bench: