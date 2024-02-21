Missouri used ‘The Team’ and Michigan responded perfectly

The Missouri Tigers did something Michigan did this season — they beat the Ohio State Buckeyes. While that’s a similarity the two programs share, as does the fact they both rock “Block M” logos, the comparisons should probably stop there. However, Missouri decided to take it a step further on social media and use a famous quote former Michigan head coach Schembechler is known for. “The team, the team, the team.”

Missouri’s tweet received plenty of responses on social media from Michigan fans, and on Wednesday afternoon Michigan responded with a subtweet of their own.

“Imitated, but never duplicated,” the tweet reads.

The tweet shows Michigan’s practice field, locker room door, and the Michigan Stadium. All three of these locations pay tribute to Schembechler’s mantra.

‘The team, the team, the team’ has always been in style for the Michigan faithful, but the quote became used heavily once again during the Jim Harbaugh era.

While there’s no harm nor real foul in Missouri’s tweet, using a quote that everyone associates with the University of Michigan probably wasn’t the best social media strategy.