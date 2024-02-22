Michigan Wolverines at Northwestern Wildcats Preview: Beach Games

With yet another loss, the Michigan Wolverines are two games back from 13th in the Big Ten and are on pace for their worst record in quite some time. The schedule is not much easier down the final stretch, but there is no point in spending any more time lamenting the current state, especially with a trip to face a quality Northwestern Wildcats team up next.

Instead, we will try to stay as positive as possible from here on out! At the very least, we can stick to numbers over narratives and try to find some glimmers of opportunity. Northwestern is a top-50 team per Kenpom, with its wins and losses mostly tracking to expectation. Upsets over Purdue and Illinois (both in overtime) are impressive, but a loss to Chicago State and recent stumbles against Minnesota and Rutgers show smooth sailing is impossible in the Big Ten.

Could Michigan steal a road win this Thursday? It will definitely require a 40-minute performance and not a 20-minute effort, but there is always a possibility. The Wildcats have been a bottom-four defense in conference play, with no team allowing a higher effective field goal rate for opponents. The Wolverine offense has been in hibernation, but maybe this is the chance to come back to life.

Michigan Wolverines (8-18, 3-12) at Northwestern Wildcats (18-8, 9-6)

Date & Time: Thursday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m. ET

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

TV/Streaming: FS1

Northwestern is on track for its third-ever NCAA Tournament berth, with Bracket Matrix currently slotting the team into a No. 9 seed. As mentioned, there are some quality wins (including Dayton and Michigan State as well) that will bolster the resume despite a few losses. Falling to Michigan would probably be the team’s second-worst defeat, but even so, the Wildcats have a real shot at a double-bye.

The key to winnings games has been an efficient offense fueled by ball security and three-point shooting. Those big upsets came thanks to 50.0 percent and 61.1 percent performances from behind the arc and sub-10 percent turnover rates, the latter of which is unlikely to change against this Michigan defense. The Wolverines have not been terrible against three-pointers, but that is just about the only category where that statement is true.

“I miss having fun with you”

Beach Day was a classic episode of the early seasons of The Office, with a lot of relevance here as the Scranton crew considered the future of its leadership. What sticks with me most, however, was Pam’s soliloquy and fondness for the recent past that feels like a different era. For many of us, we too long for different times when things were fun and carefree — perhaps we just need a season finale to get there as well.

It has been a season of ups and downs for both Dug McDaniel and Olivier Nkamhoua, but neither will be present in Evanston. Missing two starters is never a good thing, but when the current setup is not working, maybe change is not the end of the world. A player I am (cautiously optimistically) watching over the next month is Tarris Reed, who has scored double-digits in four of the last five and leads the team in rebounding. The interior is not Northwestern’s strength, and Reed is one of the few legitimate building blocks on the current roster for next year.