Recruiting Roundup: Michigan pursuing four-star top-100 safety with ties to current player

While college football recruiting is currently in the late-winter dead period, there is still plenty of Michigan football recruiting news to get to.

In today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll dive into the pursuit of a top-100 safety with ties to a current player on the roster, a Miami commit interested in the Wolverines, and one of the best players in Arkansas having Michigan high on his list despite the coach he was recruited by the most heading to the NFL.

2025 top-100 safety talks Michigan being a top school

In a recent interview with The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($), Jadyn Hudson, one of the best safeties in the 2025 class, said the Wolverines have been pursuing him.

“Before they won the national championship, they were recruiting me really hard,” Hudson said. “They are a great program overall. They had a great defense. I feel like I could play the free or the strong safety. I could see myself fitting in well in that defense.”

Hudson had Michigan in his top-10 that he released this fall. Something that may give Michigan a leg up in this recruitment is the fact he is familiar with current Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry, who shared some praise regarding Michigan being a great place to improve as a player.

“Zeke went to De La Salle, but he grew up in Pittsburg like me,” Hudson said. “He has told me some really good things about Michigan. He said the work that you put in is beneficial. He said that you’ll learn a lot there and really get developed.”

Hudson is hoping to get back on campus this offseason. He hasn’t been to Ann Arbor since last year, so this would be a return trip for him.

“They have a great environment,” Hudson said. “I went there at the beginning of last spring. I liked the strength and conditioning program. They do a great job with the athletes and transform their bodies. I definitely will make another visit. I just want to see more from a player’s point of view like school life.”

He has offers from Georgia, Ohio State, LSU and Miami, among others, and 247Sports has two Crystal Ball predictions for him to head to Oregon. He is rated on the 247Sports composite as the 96th-best prospect in his class, the eighth-best safety and the 10th-best recruit from the state of California.

2025 four-star Miami LB commit discusses interest in Michigan

Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is reportedly one of the newest editions to Michigan’s coaching staff, and he brings recruiting connections with more than a few top linebackers. This includes Elijah Melendez, a top-150 linebacker who committed to Miami in December.

Melendez expanded on his relationship with the new Michigan coach with Brice Marich from The Michigan Insider ($). Jean-Mary recruited Melendez back when he was coaching at Tennessee.

“Michigan has always stayed in contact with me and the staff has been very real. I love Michigan,” Melendez said. “Coach BJ is real and he’s from around the same area as me, so we click really well. I have always viewed Michigan as a top contender for me. I always loved Michigan and now adding coach BJ, I just hope they recruit me hard because it’s been a few months without a linebacker coach and Michigan was still in my top-three. Now we’ll see what they can do with one.”

Melendez spoke highly of Michigan’s culture and winning ways. He seems excited to get back on campus a few more times, which could possibly sway his decision.

“Yes, I’m supposed to go (to Michigan) this spring for unofficial and then another time for an official then possibly another unofficial really close to signing day,” Melendez said.

The fact Melendez is wanting to get back to Michigan three times is truly telling, especially considering his current pledge to Miami. The Wolverines were recruiting him heavily before he made his commitment, and it doesn’t appear they are taking their foot off the gas pedal anytime soon, especially with Jean-Mary in town.

Three-star S discusses conversation with Sherrone Moore

Michigan has been in pursuit of 2025 three-star defensive back Marcus Wimberly, one of the top players from the state of Arkansas rated just outside the top 500 on the composite. However, with the departure of Jay Harbaugh — his lead recruiter — to the NFL, it’s fair for Michigan fans to question if his interest in the program is still legitimate.

Well, we have some answers now, as Wimberly discussed a recent conversation he had with new head coach Sherrone Moore to The Michigan Insider’s Marich ($).

“I have (been in contact with Michigan),” Wimberly said. “Coach Moore actually just called me the other day just to check up and see how I was doing and let me know he’s excited to get me back up there! I’ve been in steady contact with (assistant director of recruiting) coach Popper as well.”

Wimberly was one of several recruits in Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game, and he announced his decommitment from Arkansas on Dec. 1. While Oklahoma appears to be a favorite for him based off four recent Crystal Ball predictions, Michigan still appears to be high on his list for now.

“They’re still a top-three school in my recruitment right now for sure,” Wimberly said. “You can’t get any better than Michigan. So, yeah man, they are still very high for me and I think I’ll be back this spring if we can.”