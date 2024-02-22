A familiar face joined Jon Jansen on this week’s episode of “In The Trenches” when newly named Michigan Wolverines tight ends coach Steve Casula discussed his return to Ann Arbor, among other topics.

Casula, a former analyst for Michigan football from 2019-21, was recently named the program’s tight ends coach by Sherrone Moore after spending the last two years with UMass. During his podcast appearance, he wasted no time crediting Moore and Grant Newsome for their work with the position group he’ll be taking over.

“Yeah, I think the greatest compliment I can pay that room and pay coach Newsome and coach Moore is how hard they play.” Casula said. “You can feel them on tape — you can almost hear them playing when you’re watching them on video. They play with outstanding effort, outstanding technique. They’re really about team success first, which I think is something that is a trend across our football program. But (I’m) so impressed with how hard they play.”

It’s no secret the Michigan offense relies heavily on its tight ends, and Casula made note of the program’s unique use of the position.

“You look at some of the biggest moments of the ‘23 season — somewhere, somehow, one of the guys that plays in that tight end room was involved in a lot of ways.” Casula said. “Whether it be Blake’s touchdown in overtime against Alabama — Bredy [Max Bredeson] was involved with that. So was Colston, so was A.J. Barner. Some of the big moments in the pass game, where you know Colston made some monumental plays, some momentum and game-changing plays. They just always seem to find a way to affect and contribute to the game.”

Casula also knows he has a star in Loveland. When asked about him specifically, he couldn’t help but rave about the junior tight end that he helped recruit to Ann Arbor.

“I think he’s one of the finest college football players in the country,” Casula said. “I remember when he was on his official visit here with his mom and his younger brother. I was actually fortunate enough to get to spend quite a bit of time with them and I told him this the first time we talked — I just remember how nice he was to his little brother. Like, what a good dude he is, and he really just has this warm and welcoming way about him. But man, when you flip the tape on, he can really go. So impressed by him.”

Another player who already has an established familiarity with Casula is Max Bredeson. The fullback/tight end was one of the Wolverines most utilized weapons in the run game in 2023.

“He has taken on the weight room and growth and development portion of our program like no other,” Casula said of Bredeson. “He was 217 pounds I think when he got here, played in the 220s in 2022. And he’s a guy that is obsessed with Michigan football, that has great physical talent, great physical ability, and he relishes and loves physical contact and he is the definition of what you and I would call a ‘Go Blue Guy’ — he is about everything that is right about Michigan football and college football.”

Casula then was asked about soon-to-be redshirt sophomore Marlin Klein, and he offered a unique comparison for Klein’s trajectory with the program.

“Marlin Klein is comin’. He’s comin’.” Casula said. “I compare him a ton to where Luke Schoonmaker was at in this point of his career. You know, Schoonie had some moments as a redshirt freshman in 2019, whether it be against Illinois, had a big touchdown against Illinois down at their place. Against Rutgers late, made a big play, had a big long run. But there were some other older players that had played a bit, so Schoonie waited his turn a little bit in some regards. And I think that Marlin is in that same position. Marlin is really, really talented and really, really good, and if you’ve spent any time with him he’s such a great guy and is into football and has so many different skills. Couldn’t be any more excited to coach him and really excited about the progress he’s made since he’s been here and going to continue to make. I think he’s going to have a hell of a spring, man.”

Casula also referenced some of the program’s younger talent, including Josh Beetham, who saw the most usage of any returning tight end behind Colston Loveland and Max Bredeson.

“He’s really contributed in the run game when we need him to — excited about Josh,” Casula said. “Deacon Tonielli and Zack Marshall are two other guys that redshirted a year ago. You go through and watch some of the stuff they did in practice a year ago or maybe some moments in games — they both belong. Really excited to coach those guys. It’s a really good group that you feel really excited about and feel good about.”

The Wolverines welcome two of the nation’s highest-ranked tight end recruits in 2024 in Brady Prieskorn and Hogan Hansen. When asked about his message to Michigan’s freshmen tight ends, Casula urged patience.

“Yeah, I think in some ways it’s just taking it one day at a time,” he said. “And this is something coach Harbaugh used to talk about — one foot in front of the other. Don’t spend a ton of time thinking about what’s next. So my advice to them has been to soak up everything that they can in the weight room and in the training facility and be in the best shape of their life.”