Colston Loveland named PFF’s top returning tight end for 2024

With almost all of Michigan’s offensive production from 2023 heading to the NFL Draft, one player coming back is drawing some high praise at this point in the offseason. On Wednesday, Max Chadwick and Pro Football Focus released their list of college football’s top 10 tight ends returning for 2024, and it featured Michigan’s Colston Loveland at the top.

Loveland will be entering his junior season after a solid 2022 campaign. On the season he finished with 649 yards and four touchdowns on 45 receptions. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and a first-team selection by the media. He was definitely able to take the step forward that fans expected after his solid finish to the 2021 season.

In his analysis, Chadwick notes that Loveland had the fourth-best wins above average mark among FBS tight ends. He also pointed out that open target rate of 88.7% was a 97th percentile ranking among college football tight ends.

Coming into the 2024 season, it’s certainly fair to give Loveland this title. He offers a rare blend of size and athleticism that coaches should covet in tight ends. He offers the ability to run great routes, make contested catches, block, and run after the catch. Certainly, a mix that makes him a dangerous piece of the offense.

In 2024, it’ll be important for Loveland to keep taking steps forward, as he should take on the bulk of the receiving workload among Michigan’s pass catchers. With the offense having to rely on relatively inexperienced guys like Semaj Morgan, Tyler Morris, Karmello English, and Fredrick Moore at receiver, it’ll be on Loveland to step up as the favorite target.

With so much receiving production departing around him and smaller and inexperienced offensive targets, it’s not unreasonable to expect Loveland to take a step forward statistically as well. With Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson, and A.J. Barner out the door, there are 117 receptions and 1,642 yards up for grabs, and a chunk of that production could easily go to Michigan’s best pass catcher.

The young guys will undoubtedly eat into some of that production, but Loveland represents a mismatch that needs to be catered to heavily in the offense. Freshman tight end Brady Prieskorn could be expected to also eat into that production, albeit not very much.

With plenty of production to replace and Loveland’s enticing skillset, it’s not hard to envision a big year in store for the junior. Michigan will need him to step up in order to have success on the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully, his solid sophomore year was merely a small sample of what’s to come in the future.