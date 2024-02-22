Michigan spring ball preview: Tight end room top-heavy but has plenty of promising young guns

With a lot of change happening on offense for the Michigan Wolverines, the tight end room brings back two starting-caliber players from the three who saw significant playing time in 2023. The only significant loss was A.J. Barner, who played one year in Ann Arbor and had 22 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Here is how the room shakes out, as well as some guys to keep an eye on as spring practice begins next month:

Colston Loveland

Loveland is more than likely going to be the leading receiver and main target for Michigan in 2024. He finished the championship season third on the team in receptions, second in receiving yards, and second in receiving touchdowns. Surprisingly, he was within three catches of Roman Wilson, who was easily J.J. McCarthy’s favorite target last season.

Loveland is primed to be the best tight end in college football next season, and the coaches are likely going to expect a lot out of the junior for this offense to move the football. Look for him to lineup all over the field in 2024.

Max Bredeson

The senior will continue to have a massive role on the team. Michigan loved having him at fullback or inline next to Loveland on run plays throughout the year. He consistently made huge contributions to help Blake Corum break the Michigan rushing touchdown record in 2023. He’s a dog, and Michigan fans should be excited to see if he has an expanded role in the new offense.

Brady Prieskorn

With the pass-catching tight end needs the team is going to have in 2024 without Barner — and after 2024 as Loveland could go pro — Prieskorn could be the next guy in line for the Wolverines. At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, the true freshman already has great size but could put on a little more weight to help in blocking situations. In his senior year of high school, he reeled in 33 catches for 665 yards and eight touchdowns. He was one of the top recruits in the state of Michigan and is already on campus, ready for spring ball to begin.

Hogan Hansen

Another early enrollee Michigan seems enamored by is Hansen. Just like Prieskorn, Hansen is an athletic pass-catching tight end and a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. I wouldn’t be surprised to see quite a bit of both in the spring as they try to get them acclimated to the college level.

Deakon Tonielli

In his first year at Michigan, Tonielli went from 215 pounds to 251, filling out his 6-foot-5 frame very similar to Loveland’s current physique. While he didn’t see playing time as a freshman, the team may want to see what they have in him as a pass-catcher with so many unknowns heading into the spring.

Honorable Mentions:

Zack Marshall - The sophomore only saw garbage time as he redshirted in his freshman season, appearing in two games. He’s an underdog as the No. 545 player in the 2023 class, but he was a Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week for the prep against Michigan State, and he could get an opportunity in the spring to show even more.

Marlin Klein - Sherrone Moore was a main factor in the recruiting of Klein out of Germany in the 2022 class. He’ll have the most experience on the team in this unit outside of the two bonafide starters and has put on 35 pounds since joining the team in Ann Arbor. Last year, he also played in eight games at tight end, catching one pass for eight yards. He could be in for a much larger role in 2024.