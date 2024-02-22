Boo Buie sets Northwestern scoring record, defeats Michigan, 76-62

The Michigan Wolverines drop to the Northwestern Wildcats, 76-62, in their first and only matchup of the regular season.

Northwestern had many reasons to celebrate at home, first with Boo Buie setting a school record with 2,039 career points, and second, getting the win against the Wolverines, 76-62.

First Half:

Michigan came out firing early against the Wildcats, going on a 9-0 run through the first three-and-a-half minutes to lead 9-4 at the first media timeout. In that span, Northwestern shot 1-for-7 and 0-for-3 from three-point range. Out of the stoppage, the Wolverines continued to pile it on, getting big minutes out of their bench players Jace Howard, Tray Jackson and Youssef Khayat, who all drained threes to extend the lead to 26-17 at the under-eight timeout.

From that point forward, however, the Wildcats crawled back into the game. Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg each made three-pointers to cut the deficit to one point. Buie then added to his career point total, tying the game at 30 with a three as well with 3:40 remaining in the half.

While Nimari Burnett made five straight points to keep the lead for the Wolverines, Michigan ended the half on a two-and-a-half minute scoring drought that included three turnovers to gift the lead back to Northwestern going into halftime, 37-34, courtesy of a Langborg triple with three seconds left in the half.

Second Half:

The Wildcats took the momentum from the first half into the second with Langborg scoring the first four points of the half to add to Northwestern’s 9-0 run and taking a seven-point lead, 41-34.

Burnett, however, sparked a Michigan run immediately after, tallying eight straight points (15 total) for the Wolverines to give them a one-point lead.

But to continue with the trend of lead changes, out of the first media timeout, Langborg took the game right back, draining two more three-pointers to retake a seven-point lead for the Wildcats and forcing Juwan Howard to call a timeout with 14:20 remaining.

Nonetheless, the timeout appeared to be ineffective as Michigan went on a three-minute scoring drought and a six-minute field-goal drought as the Wildcats shot 6-for-9 in that time to increase their lead to 11.

Tarris Reed Jr. attempted to put up a small fight, scoring eight points in five minutes, but the Wolverines couldn’t get any offensive production from anyone else, going on a four-minute field goal drought to end the game, and Northwestern added to its lead courtesy of Barnhizer, Langborg and Buie triples to take a 17-point lead with three minutes remaining in the game.

The Wildcats went on to win, 76-62.

Michigan shot 54% from the field and 6-8 from three in the first half. It then shot 9-for-20 overall and 2-for-3 from three in the second half. Meanwhile, Northwestern turned 38% in the first into 56% from the field in the second half, including 20 points from Langborg and 19 by Barnhizer.

The Wolverines take on No. 3 Purdue at home on Sunday.