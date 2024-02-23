Michigan Spring Ball Preview: Offensive Line

Michigan’s offensive line was the recipient of the Joe Moore Award in both 2021 and 2022, earning the status as nation’s best. In 2023, we saw the group take a slight step back, but it was still one of the better units in the entire country.

The group was led by stalwarts Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, who have started up front for a few years. There were also experienced veteran transfers in Drake Nugent and LaDarius Henderson to help solidify things. Not to mention, Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones also served as key contributors.

In 2024, Michigan brings back...none of them. Luckily, Sherrone Moore is still here to lead the way for the new starters though, right? Well, that job now belongs to 26-year-old Grant Newsome, who takes over as the offensive line coach. So much for consistency.

This is certainly something that could give fans some pause, but there are still some things to be excited about.

Let’s start with the aforementioned Newsome. We’ve heard former head coach Jim Harbaugh rave about Newsome, mentioning he has an extremely bright future in the coaching industry. He’s also been a part of Michigan’s program since 2015, meaning he already fits the culture. That combination of football acumen and culture fit leads to a great foundation for the new offensive line. Many folks saw Sherrone Moore’s ability to keep Newsome around as a big win, and hopefully it will pay off.

As for the players themselves, there’s some optimism to go around, too. Back in the summer prior to the start of the 2023 season, Zinter, Keegan and Drake Nugent were already seen as starters. After that was anyone’s guess, but there was a good feeling since there were so many solid options.

“Offensive line, I look at 10 guys right now that are starter caliber,” said Jim Harbaugh at Big Ten media days in July. While six of those guys are gone, there are still some guys in Ann Arbor like center Greg Crippen, guard Giovanni El-Hadi and tackle Myles Hinton.

We’ve been hearing positive things about Crippen the last few seasons. Entering his senior year, it looks like he should take the reigns at center. There should be some optimism around him considering he’s now had three seasons to get acclimated to the college level. He’s also had the chance to learn behind Drake Nugent and Olu Oluwatimi, two All-Big Ten selections.

Kicking out to the guard spots, El-Hadi and Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe look to be the leaders in the clubhouse. El-Hadi has also had plenty of time to get acclimated in the system, and even made three starts at left guard in 2022. He’s impressed in the short periods of time he’s been on the field, and will look to make the jump as a full-time starter.

Priebe will look to continue Michigan’s trend of finding good offensive linemen in the transfer portal. He’ll bring more experience to the table than any lineman on Michigan’s roster, and has impressed in his time. He’ll be relied on to anchor the line and be a leader for the younger and less experienced guys in the room.

At the tackle spots, it looks like Hinton and Andrew Gentry should be the favorites. Gentry doesn’t have the biggest body of work, as he has played sparingly in his two seasons in Ann Arbor. He did see time at some different spots along the line in 2023, including three games at right tackle in mop-up duty.

Hinton, on the other hand, came into the 2023 season as a candidate to start. He ended up losing his starting spot to LaDarius Henderson, and Trente Jones got the starting nod over him when Zinter went down late in the year. While Hinton might not have lived up to expectations a season ago, he does have experience and should take a step forward.

Meanwhile, Michigan still has guys like Jeff Persi, Raheem Anderson, Tristan Bounds, Connor Jones and Dominick Giudice to battle it out for spots on the depth chart.

When looking at things on the surface, it’s easy to panic, but it’s easy to see Michigan’s offensive line situation might not be as dire as it may seem when you dive a bit deeper. Nobody should be asking this unit to go out and win another Joe Moore Award, but the players and coaches are there to put a respectable product on the field.