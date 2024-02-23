Michigan Baseball Preview: The Wolverines head to Texas for three tough games this weekend

The Michigan baseball team hits the road again this weekend as they head to Arlington, Texas to play at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Wolverines played in-state foe Western Michigan last weekend in Phoenix, Arizona and split a four-game series. They lost the first two games in extra innings despite scoring 22 combined runs, but would bounce back to steal the last two as they got better pitching in 9-4 and 6-2 wins.

Collin Priest came out of the first weekend with a .667 average with a home run. Jonathan Kim, who led the team in hitting last season, also had a great first weekend as he hit .529 with a home run and five RBI. Cole Caruso made it three players hitting at least .400 as he recorded six hits and three RBI; he also scored a team-high six runs.

Chase Allen and Jacob Denner got the two wins on the mound for the Wolverines. Allen went six innings and gave up just two runs, while Denner went seven innings and gave up four runs and struck out team-high five batters. One of the top returning pitchers, Mitch Voit, struggled in his first appearance as he gave up seven runs in just four innings.

This weekend the Wolverines are going to get a stiffer test as they play Oklahoma State on Friday, No. 7 Oregon State on Saturday, and will wrap up the weekend on Sunday against No. 2 Arkansas.

The Cowboys come into Friday 2-2 on the season after a series with Sam Houston State. All-time, Michigan is 2-7 against the Cowboys with all nine games coming after 2015. Last season, the two teams faced off in Ann Arbor with Oklahoma State winning both games.

The Cowboys are led by Carson Benge, who is hitting .500 after four games with three doubles. Aidan Meola is right behind him as he is batting .412 and is second on the team with five RBI. Nolan Schubart leads the team with six RBI and a home run. On the mound, Brian Holiday and Janzen Keisel both pitched at least five innings and gave up no runs in their starts.

The Wolverines will be looking to pick up their first ever win against Oregon State on Saturday as they are 0-4 all-time against the Beavers. The Beavers come into the weekend 5-0, but will play Arkansas on Friday before playing the Wolverines.

At the plate, Trent Caraway and Micah McDowell lead the way hitting .474 and .471, respectively. They are two of four players hitting at least .400 for the Beavers through five games. The Beavers are crushing the ball as a team and are hitting .331 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI already.

Sunday, the Wolverines will take on the Razorbacks for the first time in team history. Arkansas comes into the weekend 3-1 after a four-game series with James Madison last weekend.

The Razorbacks have gotten outstanding pitching to start the year. They gave up just 11 total runs in four games and have a 3.86 ERA as a whole staff. They have four pitchers that have thrown at least three innings with a sub two ERA. Colin Fisher and Kory Frank both have a 0.00 ERA after one appearance.

On offense Kendall Digs leads the team with a .400 average, while Hudson White, Ty Wilmsmeyer, Jared Sprague-Lott and Ryder Helfrick all have a home run. Wilmsmeyer leads the team with five RBI and the Razorbacks have five hitters with at least five hits.