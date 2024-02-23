Takeaways from Michigan’s road loss to Northwestern

Despite getting off to a hot shooting start, the shorthanded Michigan Wolverines suffered another second-half collapse and lost to Northwestern on the road Thursday night, 76-62.

After facing Northwestern, the Wolverines have now played every Big Ten team. The Wildcats made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history last season, beating No. 10 Boise State in the Round of 64 before falling to No. 2 UCLA the following round. Led by 2023 All-Big Ten guard Boo Buie, the Wildcats are ranked fourth in the Big Ten standings and have impressive wins over Purdue (No. 1 at the time) and Illinois (No. 10 at the time).

Spotty defense combined with an offense that ran out of gas led to this loss for Michigan. This group showed some fight, but ultimately lost because of a lot of the same issues.

Here are some takeaways from the loss.

A bad defensive performance with too many threes

The Wolverines haven’t gotten stops consistently all season long, and despite jumping out to a lead with a hot shooting start, they couldn’t keep that lead with poor defensive play.

Northwestern was incredibly sloppy to start, but eventually woke up midway through the first half after hitting some open threes. Entering this game, opponents have shot 190-for-533 (35.6 percent) from three against the Wolverines. That’s tied with Bowling Green for 303rd out of 351 teams in college basketball. Allowing open threes has been an issue for Michigan all season long.

As has been the case all season long, Michigan was late on rotations, and that problem only got worse as the game went along with the Wolverines having limited availability. Northwestern outscored Michigan, 39-28, in the second half.

Michigan did whip out a 3-2 zone in the first half, and while it did seem to slow down Northwestern initially, it went back to man-to-man after a few easy Wildcat buckets. Michigan got some stops in that zone again in the second half, but couldn’t score consistently enough to make it worth it.

Fatigue started to play a factor defensively as the game went along, with Northwestern captializing on open looks and making 56.7 percent of its shots in the second half. Terrible man-to-man defense was ultimately Michigan’s downfall, as has been the case for most of this season.

Nimari Burnett puts on a show in his hometown

Michigan’s starting shooting guard is from Chicago, and he played really well close to home.

Burnett shot the lights out from deep, making six of his first seven shots and three of his first four threes. He led the Wolverines with 15 points in this one.

Burnett hasn’t been as consistent as you’d want from a starting guard, but when he makes his first few shots, it’s tough for him to miss. Hopefully he gets a few more opportunities to shine this season with the Wolverines having limited personnel.

Hot start for the shorthanded Wolverines, but they couldn’t hold on

Dug McDaniel, out for road games with his academic suspension, and Olivier Nkamhoua, out for the season after wrist surgery, were both unavailable. Combine that with Will Tschetter — Michigan’s top bench scorer — being out with an illness, and the Wolverines were without three of their top six scorers in Evanston.

Despite only have eight scholarship players available, with three having played less than 10 minutes per game all season, the Wolverines played really well offensively to start this one.

The Wolverines were moving the ball well without turning it over, creating some quality shots early. U-M made five of its first seven threes, including makes from Youssef Khayat and Jace Howard. Michigan actually made eight of its 11 three-pointers, but didn’t shoot a lot of them in the second half.

Northwestern’s offense eventually woke up, with the Wildcats going on a quick 11-2 run (6:13-3:40) to tie the game at 30. Michigan kept shooting the ball well, and led for most of the half, but were down, 37-34, at the break.

Even without three rotation players, the Wolverines played really well in the first half. They’ve played well in first halves all season long, but they just can’t put together a complete game performance consistently enough.

Up Next

The Wolverines head back to Ann Arbor for a rematch with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers. That game is set to tip-off at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS.