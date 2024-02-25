No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Wolverines Preview: Whistleblower

I am still trying to stay somewhat positive here, or at least not get too sucked into the vortex of frustration, but the immediate road ahead is only getting bumpier. After another second-half implosion, the Michigan Wolverines return home for a rematch with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers, a team who beat them by 32 last month in West Lafayette.

An upset here would not change the trajectory — or story, even — of this season, but of course a win over a top-five team is always welcome. This will actually be the fifth-straight time that Michigan has faced a Purdue team ranked in the top five, with a 1-3 record in those contests. Logic says this should be loss number four, but anything is possible!

No one is giving Michigan much of a chance here, understandably, but it does feel like the first half might be close at least, even if that was not the case the last time these two teams met. Olivier Nkamhoua remains out, but Dug McDaniel comes in for this Sunday afternoon showdown, with the Wolverines needing all available parties to empty the tank.

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3) at Michigan Wolverines (8-19, 3-13)

Date & Time: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV/Streaming: CBS

Most basketball fans are familiar with the Boilermakers, and that January beatdown was fairly representative of this elite squad. Purdue put up a whopping 1.42 PPP in that blowout, going a ridiculous 14-for-21 from deep, while the defense held Michigan to just 0.96 PPP. Tarris Reed tried his best to limit Zach Edey, and even though he fared decently, the Player of the Year candidate logged 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Obviously the Wolverines are going to need some luck to limit the Big Ten’s best offense, but the surprising issue has been on the other end of the floor. Michigan has not broken 1.11 PPP in over seven games and even an 8-for-11 three-point shooting effort against Northwestern was not nearly enough to compensate for all of the other issues. There are decent shooters on this roster who can get this to be a track meet, but just about everyone will need to click.

“My mind is going a mile an hour”

Some more wordplay in the title, as Purdue draws the most fouls in the conference while conceding the fewest. Michigan does not foul a ton itself, but Edey is just a different challenge and is going to really test this team’s dreadful depth. Reed is growing and welcomes the assignment, but expect a ton of fouls on the Purdue big man.

The bigger need, though, is for someone within the Michigan Athletic Department to figure out a plan. Maybe it means moving on from Juwan Howard, maybe it means sticking with him, but either way there needs to be changes. Yes, we are still in the midst of a season, but the lack of alarms is...alarming. It feels like everyone is reacting at a snail’s pace, while the ship continues to incinerate.