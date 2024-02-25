Takeaways from Michigan’s home loss to Purdue

In their final regular season game against a ranked opponent, the Michigan Wolverines put up a good fight against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan actually outscored Purdue in the second half, but still lost its fifth game in a row, 84-76.

Purdue has been one of the top teams in the country all season and crushed the Wolverines by 32 at Mackey Arena a month ago. The Boilermakers were favored by 13.5 points on DraftKings before the game, but Michigan stayed competitive throughout this one despite Zach Edey dominating in the paint.

Michigan didn’t give up after Purdue went on a lengthy run towards the end of the first half. With how bad this season has gone, it was nice to see this group play competitive basketball against one of the best teams in the country.

Here are some takeaways from the loss.

Foul trouble makes it even harder to guard Edey

At 7-foot-4, Edey is one of the toughest players to guard in all of college basketball. It made it even harder for the Wolverines that center Tarris Reed Jr. was out for most of the first half with two early fouls.

The Wolverines struggled to slow down the talented big man, with Edey contributing a season-high 35 points and 15 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Will Tschetter, Tray Jackson and Jace Howard were physical with him inside, but Purdue moved the ball well and Edey got great post positioning consistently.

As has been the case for most teams facing Purdue this year, the Wolverines dealt with foul trouble, with Reed, Tschetter and Nimari Burnett each picking up three fouls in the first half. Reed and Tschetter ended up fouling out towards the end of the second half, with Reed’s fifth foul being questionable.

They just called this a foul on Tarris Reed Jr.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/W9mBB6FF1c — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 25, 2024

Every time Michigan tried to cut into the lead in the second half, Purdue would answer, helping the Boilermakers keep an 8-11-point lead for most of the second half. The Wolverines did make a late push, but never cut the lead to less than seven in the second half.

It’s just impossible to guard Edey without fouling, and it’s even harder for a team with limited availability.

As I said at halftime, Zach Edey only gets taller as the game goes on. It's impossible to defend him effectively without fouling. The only way to beat him is expose him at the other end. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 25, 2024

A lot of zone defense

Much like we saw in the loss to Northwestern, the Wolverines played a lot of zone defense in this one.

They were playing a good amount of 3-2 matchup zone in the first half. The Boilermakers couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn in that first half, only making four of their 16 attempts from three.

We also saw the Wolverines utilize zone with smaller lineups late in the game, almost out of necessity with Edey’s size. It actually was pretty effective when used, and the zone was a reason why Purdue turned the ball over eight times. The stops Michigan was getting down the stretch helped keep this one close.

We may see Michigan play more zone to close out the season, both with a limited depth chart and with how effective it was for parts of this game.

A good start to the first half is undone, and Michigan has no home-court advantage

The Wolverines got off to a good start at home, as they have most of the season. U-M led, 10-4, at the first media timeout after making four of its first five shots. The Wolverines rode that hot start and led for a good portion of the half. Having Dug McDaniel, who led Michigan with 19 points, back for the home game helped Michigan’s offense flow a lot better. He was not afraid to go right at Edey on the drive.

The Wolverines played pretty good in the first half and held up in the second half as well. One crucial first half run, however, helped Purdue keep a three-possession lead that it never let go of. A 16-4 run (6:30-1:20) toward the end of the first half helped Purdue grab the momentum.

And the weirdest part watching on TV was this sounded like a Purdue home crowd during that run.

Listen to how loud the No. 3 @BoilerBall fans are in Ann Arbor.



: CBS pic.twitter.com/QgfkCL7Y1z — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 25, 2024

Purdue fans have traveled well all season, and despite how well Michigan played, it seems like a large portion of Michigan’s fanbase has lost interest in this season.

Up Next

The Wolverines only have three games left before the Big Ten Tournament in mid-March. Michigan travels to Piscataway to face Rutgers (Feb. 29, 8 p.m. on FS1) and Columbus to face Ohio State (March 3, 4 p.m. on CBS) before closing the regular season at home against Nebraska (March 10, noon on Big Ten Network).