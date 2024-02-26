ESPN describes freshman Jordan Marshall as ‘everything Michigan wants in a running back’

Over the years, the Michigan Wolverines have been known for their ground-and-pound style of offense. Recently featured running backs like Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Hassan Haskins, to name a few, have gone on to have decorated college careers, and Corum will soon be selected in this spring’s NFL Draft.

Next in line could be one of Michigan’s highly regarded true freshmen — top-100 four-star Jordan Marshall out of Archbishop Moeller in the state of Ohio. Marshall is the Wolverines’ highest ranked prospect in their 2024 class, and even though he is not an early enrollee, he should be ready to hit the ground running this summer.

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill recently wrote an article detailing the top true freshmen running backs in the country, and provided Michigan’s next potential bell-cow some serious praise.

Marshall is everything Michigan wants in a running back — tough, physical and fantastic after contact. He has the power to press the hole, but also the vision to exploit the cutback lane when available. Michigan takes so much pride in winning at the point of attack and it’s the back’s job to get to the second level and extend runs. The only issue for Marshall? He’s joining a running backs group that is six-deep, including returning feature back Donovan Edwards.

Calling Marshall “everything Michigan wants in a running back” is pretty serious hype considering the success Michigan has had at the position in recent years, but Luginbill isn’t necessarily wrong. Marshall has a little bit of everything you would want — speed, strength, vision, cutback ability, and a willingness to put defenders on their ass in the blocking aspect of the position.

Marshall (5-foot-10.5 and 193 pounds) will have some weight to put on, as well as some strength and conditioning work to get to once he gets on campus, but his potential knows no bounds. The winner of the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football award, Marshall ran for 1,554 yards (and eventually broke Moeller’s career rushing record) and 17 touchdowns during his senior year. He ran for more than 100 yards in eight of the nine games he played — the one game he didn’t reach the century mark, he ran for a measly (sarcasm) 97 yards.

Additionally, in the passing game, Marshall had 30 catches for 384 yards four touchdowns.

As evidenced by his highlight reel below, Marshall is a do-it-all type player at his position. While ESPN calling him “everything Michigan wants in a running back” may be high praise, it isn’t wrong by any means. He was one of the Wolverines’ top overall targets in the entire 2024 class and stole him away from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Where I disagree with Luginbill a bit here is his analysis of Michigan’s current running back room being “six-deep.” While it does still have Edwards, Kalel Mullings, Benjamin Hall and Cole Cabana, only the first two have legitimate experience. Hall only saw the field in three games in 2023, while Cabana only played in one. Meanwhile, CJ Stokes entered the transfer portal in December, while soon-to-be senior Tavierre Dunlap is predominately a special teams guy at this point.

Marshall — or Michigan’s other true freshman running back Micah Ka’apana — very well could battle for serious playing time this fall. RB3 should be up for grabs in training camp, and I’d be willing to bet Marshall will make a serious run at that job.