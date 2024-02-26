Michigan Baseball Recap: Rough weekend in Arlington

Looking to add to its early season resume and build on a split in the season-opening series, the Michigan baseball team traveled to Arlington, Texas for three games in the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. The Wolverines took on Oklahoma State, Oregon State and Arkansas, respectively, three of the better teams in all of college baseball.

In Friday’s game, Oklahoma State got on the board first with a Nolan Schubart two-run homer in the second inning off Michigan’s Mitch Voit. Michigan would answer with a Stephen Hrustich RBI double in the fifth inning to make it 2-1. But things unraveled in the sixth inning, as the Cowboys scored five runs and chased Voit from the game.

Michigan answered with two runs in the seventh inning to make it 7-3, but Oklahoma State scored two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. The Cowboys would finish the game off and win it by a 9-3 final score.

Saturday’s game against Oregon State got off to a more promising start, as Jacob Denner took the mound for the Wolverines and tossed a scoreless first inning. Then, sophomore Jonathan Kim got Michigan on the board with a solo home run in the second inning, but it was all Beavers from there on out. They hit the Wolverines with 11 unanswered runs and go on to take the game by an 11-1 final score in seven innings.

Much like in Friday night’s game Michigan’s pitching staff was largely ineffective. With the start, Denner was able to eat five innings, but surrendered seven earned runs, 10 hits and three walks. The bullpen allowed three earned runs of its own in the loss.

Looking to salvage the weekend on Sunday, Michigan faced the No. 2 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas got out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a Ben McLaughlin RBI double. Michigan’s starting pitcher, freshman Dylan Vigue was unable to get much going, walking six batters in 3.2 innings and allowing two more Razorbacks to score in the fourth inning to go up 3-0. Arkansas would tack on an additional run in the seventh inning to go up 4-0.

Michigan wouldn’t go down without a fight, as pinch hitter Bradley Navarro singled in a run in the eighth to get Michigan on the board. Cole Caruso would drive in Jonathan Kim with a single in the ninth, and would later score on a throwing error to make the score 4-3. But the comeback would stop short and Michigan would drop its third game of the weekend.

With the losses, Michigan falls to a disappointing 2-5 on the year. The Wolverines weren’t able to get much from their pitching staff, particularly the starters, a trend that’s going to have to change to compete in the conference this year.

Next, Michigan will head out to Los Angeles this week to take on USC and Loyola Marymount on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.