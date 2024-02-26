On this week’s episode of the Big House Bleachers Podcast, Matt and Mike discuss the end-times of Michigan’s coaching-change transfer portal window. RIP to the days of Keon Sabb in a Wolverines’ uni, but rejoice that Sherrone Moore was able to navigate a near-30 day open transfer portal period with only one key departure to his roster.

The boys also discuss the reports of the College Football Playoff’s plans to consider moving to 14 teams in 2026, and also spend some time talking about the opt-in drama from the much-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 game. Closing things up, Matt and Mike go back and forth in a segment where they hypothetically rate some of Michigan football’s most notable 2024 standouts per EA Sports player rating system.

