Michigan Spring Ball Preview: Edge rushers

With Michigan’s top two options at the edge position (Braiden McGregor, Jaylen Harrell) heading to the NFL, Michigan will lean heavily on two players who were part of the pass-rush rotation a season ago in Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore. However, more players will have to step up and be contributors at edge-rusher if Michigan is to pressure the quarterback consistently.

Here’s a preview of Michigan’s edge rushers heading into fall camp.

Josaiah Stewart

Stewart joined the Wolverines last season after spending two seasons at Coastal Carolina. Stewart tallied 16 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles for the Chanticleers.

Last season the 6-foot-1, 245-pound Stewart led Michigan defensive linemen with 38 tackles (8.5 for loss) with 5.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups.

“He’s a freak. He might not be as big as Aidan (Hutchinson) or Mike (Morris) but he’s a freak,” Braiden McGregor said last year. “Every single snap, he’s aggressive. He’s trying to put everybody on their butt and set the tackles down. He gets to the quarterback and he’s there a lot.”

Man, check this play out by Josaiah Stewart. Even with the bad snap he blew this play up, wow.pic.twitter.com/yGS5RHumjU https://t.co/sDx5e86wT1 — Matt Burns (@Burnsy381) January 2, 2024

Derrick Moore

Moore could be a breakout candidate next year and ascend up NFL Draft boards. Last season Moore had 34 tackles (six for loss), five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, four quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups.

Moore, who’s 6-foot-3, 258 pounds, has plenty of power and boom to his game and came up big against Alabama in the Rose Bowl with a seven-yard sack.

This is huge.

3rd down

Under a minute to go.

Derrick Moore and Mikey Sainristil come off the edge.

The OT is in conflict.

Moore gets the sack.

Bama has to kick a long FG. pic.twitter.com/R04T7rpjVP — Due# (@JDue51) January 3, 2024

The rest

Who will receive the most snaps behind Stewart and Moore remains to be seen and there should be great competition during spring ball.