Michigan Spring Ball Preview: Edge rushers

With Michigan’s top two options at the edge position (Braiden McGregor, Jaylen Harrell) heading to the NFL, Michigan will lean heavily on two players who were part of the pass-rush rotation a season ago in Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore. However, more players will have to step up and be contributors at edge-rusher if Michigan is to pressure the quarterback consistently.
Here’s a preview of Michigan’s edge rushers heading into fall camp.
Josaiah Stewart
Stewart joined the Wolverines last season after spending two seasons at Coastal Carolina. Stewart tallied 16 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles for the Chanticleers.
Last season the 6-foot-1, 245-pound Stewart led Michigan defensive linemen with 38 tackles (8.5 for loss) with 5.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups.
“He’s a freak. He might not be as big as Aidan (Hutchinson) or Mike (Morris) but he’s a freak,” Braiden McGregor said last year. “Every single snap, he’s aggressive. He’s trying to put everybody on their butt and set the tackles down. He gets to the quarterback and he’s there a lot.”
Man, check this play out by Josaiah Stewart. Even with the bad snap he blew this play up, wow.pic.twitter.com/yGS5RHumjU https://t.co/sDx5e86wT1— Matt Burns (@Burnsy381) January 2, 2024
Derrick Moore
Moore could be a breakout candidate next year and ascend up NFL Draft boards. Last season Moore had 34 tackles (six for loss), five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, four quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups.
Moore, who’s 6-foot-3, 258 pounds, has plenty of power and boom to his game and came up big against Alabama in the Rose Bowl with a seven-yard sack.
This is huge.— Due# (@JDue51) January 3, 2024
3rd down
Under a minute to go.
Derrick Moore and Mikey Sainristil come off the edge.
The OT is in conflict.
Moore gets the sack.
Bama has to kick a long FG. pic.twitter.com/R04T7rpjVP
The rest
Who will receive the most snaps behind Stewart and Moore remains to be seen and there should be great competition during spring ball.
- Cameron Brandt: Played 39 snaps at edge last season as a true freshman while appearing in 14 games on special teams and six along the defensive line, totaling four tackles.
- TJ Guy: The redshirt junior played 79 snaps at edge in 2022 with 10 tackles and one sack. Guy seems poised to have a major uptick in snaps this season.
- Kechaun Bennett: He had 32 snaps at edge last season with three tackles. Bennett is a former four-star 2021 recruit.
- Enow Etta: At 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, Etta could be a destroyer of worlds and be the biggest riser on this list despite playing just nine snaps as a true freshman. Etta, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, made 122 total tackles (34.0 for loss) with 20 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two touchdowns as a senior in high school. Those numbers are insane, but can he do the same at the collegiate level?
- Aymeric Koumba: The redshirt freshman was the No. 1 rated player in France and the first player from France to join the Michigan program.
- Dominic Nichols: A three-star prospect in the class of 2024, Nichols accumulated 206 tackles and 27 sacks during his high school career.
