Recruiting Roundup: Five-star provides positive thoughts on new Michigan DL coach Greg Scruggs

The dead period is nearly over, which means recruiting should be ramping up even more as we inch closer to the spring game. This all, of course, means that recruits should be setting up some visits this March/April to check out spring practices.

Perhaps the Michigan Wolverines can get some of the prospect’s discussed in today’s Recruiting Roundup on campus this spring. Today, we will discuss a trio of defensive linemen Michigan has been prioritizing, with two of them going on the record with excitement regarding Michigan’s new defensive line coach.

Four-star target ecstatic for Greg Scruggs to be in Ann Arbor

When the news hit that Mike Elston was leaving Michigan to be the defensive line coach for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, 2025 four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams sent out this tweet:

gone have to change that crystal ball . — Jaylen williams ✞ (@jay_williams55) February 6, 2024

This, of course, is in reference to the three Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Wolverines for them to land Williams. But now that head coach Sherrone Moore has (unofficially) hired former Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs for the same position, Williams couldn’t be more excited.

“That’s crazy,” Williams told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($). “I still think it’s a great improvement adding Scruggs. Me and coach Scruggs have been really close as we built a really good relationship since he started recruiting me early in my sophomore year, so that’s definitely big for Michigan.”

As he alluded to, Scruggs was recruiting Williams when he was still with the Badgers. Scruggs is a familiar face to Williams, so this should be able to keep Michigan in this recruitment for the long haul.

Next up will be getting him back up to Ann Arbor. He last visited for The Game against Ohio State in November, and was also in town for the BBQ at the Big House last July. Williams already has official visits mapped out to Tennessee (June 15th) and Nebraska (June 22nd), according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($), so Michigan should be aiming for one of those first weekends in June to get him back on campus.

At 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Williams is ranked No. 6 in the state of Illinois, No. 23 at the defensive line position and No. 220 overall on 247Sports’ composite. He holds other offers from Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, USC and more.

Five-star DL also has nice things to say about Scruggs

Another top target along the defensive line for Michigan in the 2025 class is five-star Nathaniel Marshall. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder from Oak Park, Illinois is a high priority for many powerhouse programs across the country.

Wisconsin is one of the many schools that have offered him a scholarship, so he is familiar with Scruggs, at the very least. Speaking to TMI’s Marich ($), Marshall provided some praise for Michigan’s new defensive line coach.

“Yes, we’ve met and had good convos (before),” Marshall said. “He’ll be a good addition to all the pieces Michigan is putting together. He’s just a good guy, easy to talk to and will bring a good energy.”

Like with any five-star recruitment, this will be a tough one for Michigan to win. Marshall has other offers from Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri and others.

The good news for Michigan is it has time to overcome some of those other programs, get him back on campus and give him something to think about. Marshall last visited for the Ohio State game, which left him in awe, but he has not been back since then. Getting him back for an unofficial visit this spring, followed by an official visit this summer, would be absolutely massive for the Wolverines. We’ll see if they can get that done.

Marshall is ranked No. 1 in his home state, No. 3 along the defensive line and No. 22 overall, per 247Sports’ composite.

Coaching departures not affecting recruitment of local four-star

Another prospect Michigan is recruiting to play along the defensive line in the 2025 class is four-star athlete Xavier Newsom. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder plays for Martin Luther King High School in Detroit and has been a longtime target at the edge spot for the Wolverines since receiving an offer back in Jan. 2023.

But with his primary recruiters Steve Clinkscale and Dylan Roney leaving the program for the Chargers, you may wonder if anything changes regarding his recruitment. However, it sounds like these coaching departures have not had a negative impact at all.

“The interest is still the same because Michigan is still one of my dream schools,” Newsom told On3’s Zach Libby ($). “Nothing has really changed.”

One thing that may — or may not — change, however, regarding Michigan’s pursuit of Newsom is where the new coaching staff envisions him playing. With the aforementioned Scruggs and tight ends coach Steve Casula new to the program, Newsom is hoping to meet with them soon and get clarity regarding where they see him playing in college.

“I want to see if they want to get me down to the school, see what I can be better at, see where they feel like I could play,” Newsom said. “Tight end or D-end.”

Newsom is ranked No. 3 in the state of Michigan, No. 20 at the edge position and No. 258 overall, per 247Sports’ composite. He holds other offers from the likes of Penn State, Tennessee, Pitt, Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers, West Virginia and more.