Michigan Spring Ball Preview: Interior Defensive Line

If Michigan’s marvelous three-year run has taught us anything, it’s that defensive depth is vitally important. Neither Mike Macdonald nor Jesse Minter shied away from playing any and all useable players, especially on the defensive line. Don’t expect that to change under Wink Martindale.

The interior defensive line loses a 2023 team captain in Kris Jenkins who is off to the NFL, as well as veteran Cam Goode. Under normal circumstances, this would be quite the loss for a defensive line. However, this Michigan defense is not operating under normal circumstances. A case could be made that Jenkins was Michigan’s third best interior defensive lineman in 2023 despite being an obvious NFL Draft pick, which means there is plenty of talent coming back.

The Stars

Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant both return to Ann Arbor, as they are too young for the NFL Draft as true sophomores. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Graham is the highest-rated returning defensive tackle in all of college football. The 6-foot-3, 318 pounder out of Anaheim, California showed out in his return to southern California. His outstanding Rose Bowl earned him the Defensive MVP honor and shot expectations sky-high for 2024.

Grant shined in the National Championship Game as he hurled Michael Penix Jr. down on a bull rush. The 6-foot-3, 339 pounder out of Merrillville, Indiana is a mammoth of a man who has the ability to chase down a running back as we saw in the Penn State game.

Together, Graham and Grant provide the Wolverines with the best interior defensive line in all of college football on paper.

The Rotation

With Jenkins’s departure, there are snaps to be had in the rotation. It’s unrealistic to think that Grant and Graham can play every down, especially at their size. Rayshaun Benny was next on the depth chart in 2023 prior to his injury early on in the Rose Bowl. Benny got off to a bit of a slow start before turning it on halfway through the season.

Benny hails from nearby Oak Park, Michigan and was a major recruiting win for the Wolverines at the time. While on the whole his career has been underwhelming, things appear to be starting to click for the rising redshirt junior. Benny is a major breakout candidate in 2024 as he is almost certain to get more playing time.

The Depth

Beyond Graham, Grant and Benny is where things begin to get a bit dicey. Cameron Brandt and Trey Pierce are the only other defensive tackles to see noteworthy playing time. They have performed admirably, but in an admittedly small sample size. Freshmen defensive tackles rarely play unless you have some serious lack of depth.

The other more veteran options include Ike Iwunnah (a redshirt junior who has yet to see the field) and Alessandro Lorenzetti (a redshirt sophomore who switched from offensive line to defense last offseason).

Summary

The starters are as good as it gets in college football. Wink Martindale has the luxury of two of the best defensive tackles in the country solely because they were too young to go pro this year. After that, Benny should be an excellent rotation piece before we see what the youngsters have to offer. Do not take Graham and Grant for granted; defensive tackles like this don’t come around often, especially not at the same time.