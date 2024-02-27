Dug McDaniel will now be available for road games after six-game suspension

After being suspended for six road games, Michigan Wolverines point guard Dug McDaniel has fully returned to the team.

“Dug is making good progress and has done what we’ve asked him to do to this point,” head coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “With that being said, he will be rejoining the team on the road. We have appreciated his efforts and those who have been supporting him.”

McDaniel was suspended for road games in mid-January. He announced the suspension on Instagram, saying he would be out for six games. A statement from Howard before the loss at Maryland said McDaniel would not travel with the team while he, “Work(s) towards meeting several academic goals he has set and needs to meet.”

Not having McDaniel on the road has proven to be a huge detriment for the Wolverines. With McDaniel, the Wolverines are 8-14 and averaged 78.1 points per game. Without him, Michigan is 0-6 and only scored 63.7 points per game.

McDaniel has played pretty well with a minutes increase from his freshman season to this year. He has been Michigan’s lead scorer this season, averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 22 games, shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three and 78.2 percent from the free throw line.

He’s been the straw that stirs the drink for Michigan’s offense, using a quick first step and solid handle to get past his defender before scoring in the paint or finding an open shooter. His season-high and career-high (33 points) came in an overtime loss to Oregon back in December.

While the Wolverines are still firmly in last place in the Big Ten, adding McDaniel for the final two road games of the regular season makes this team much more entertaining and drastically raises its ceiling. In this lost season, he’ll get more reps with fellow young players, as well as the chance to compete in the Big Ten Tournament in mid-March, at the very least.

While some Michigan fans may have already tuned out of this season, McDaniel returning for road games is a reason to watch this team. The Wolverines are preparing to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday, with tip-off in Piscataway set for 8:30 p.m. on FS1.