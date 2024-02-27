Michigan Reacts Survey: Which Wolverine are you most looking forward to seeing compete at the NFL Combine?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The NFL Combine kicks off this week, but most of the action will take place over the weekend with the quarterback drills and the 40-yard dash, among other activities for players hoping to make it to the next level.

The Michigan Wolverines set a record this spring with 18 players receiving invites to the yearly event. Guys like J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and others will be looking to increase their draft stock — especially McCarthy, who will be throwing in front of scouts unlike Caleb Williams and others projected to be taken ahead of him.

Which Wolverine are you most looking forward to seeing perform in this year’s combine?

Answer that question and more in this week’s Reacts Survey.

