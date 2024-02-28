Three Wolverines make Daniel Jeremiah’s latest top-50 NFL Draft prospects list

As we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, we have reached one of the key checkpoints along the draft process’s timeline. This week, draft hopefuls will flock to Indianapolis to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine, a week-long affair that includes interviews, media availabilities and player workouts.

It’s after this that teams will begin the process of finalizing their draft boards, as a player’s performance at the combine can have a sizable impact on how they’re viewed by teams.

Earlier this offseason, Michigan made history by having 18 players invited to the event, the most ever for one school in a single year. It’s no surprise the Wolverines have a few players in the latest edition of Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 draft prospects ahead of the combine.

Here’s a look at who Jeremiah, one of the draft industry’s top names, likes from Michigan and what he has to say about them.

No. 27 - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy has been a bit of a polarizing prospect in the draft process this year. On one hand, he has plenty of tools and arm talent that make him an appealing prospect. He’s shown the ability to make any throw and make plays with his legs, on top of being a proven winner. On the other hand, he’s been downplayed since Michigan didn’t ask him to do much in terms of throwing the football.

Jeremiah has McCarthy listed as his fifth-best quarterback. In his analysis, he mentions, “He has the combination of velocity and accuracy to fit balls into tight windows, but he is also very comfortable taking checkdowns and piling up completions.” He also lauds McCarthy for his running ability and efficiency as a passer.

If there’s a critique though, he mentions McCarthy struggled throwing deep down sidelines, as he has a tendency to throw these balls out of bounds.

Outstanding anticipation throw from Michigan QB JJ McCarthy. Accuracy and mechanics are on point.

pic.twitter.com/cTPcBDACCD — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) February 23, 2024

Overall, McCarthy has still established himself as a good prospect in the draft with tons of upside. In most mock drafts, he seems to be settling into range of 8-13 overall, where several quarterback-needy teams are sitting.

No. 43 - Linebacker Junior Colson

In what seems to be a relatively weak linebacker class, Junior Colson appears to be one of the best at the position. Jeremiah has Colson listed as the second-best linebacker, behind only Edgerrin Cooper of Texas A&M.

In his analysis, Jeremiah mentions Colson is pretty solid in the pass game with good instincts and the ability to diagnose routes. However, he also lauds his ability in the run game, saying, “He is at his best against the run. He is quick to key and fill. He attacks lead blockers, thuds off and makes tackles. He is a very physical, chest-up tackler.”

Lots of excellent play at all three levels but #Michigan LB Junior Colson (#25) really caught my eye with his performance against Alabama. A team high 10 tackles yesterday, made plays at the LOS, perimeter and as a blitzer.



Becoming a reliable backer for this stout defense. pic.twitter.com/i9UoEr2rEa — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 2, 2024

Right now, Colson seems to be settling into the second or third round. But because he possesses plenty of athleticism, don’t be surprised if he cements himself into round two with a solid showing at the combine.

No. 50 - Wide Receiver Roman Wilson

After not being included on Jeremiah’s initial top-50 prospects list, Roman Wilson just makes the cut here. In a pretty talented receiver class, Wilson saw his stock rise after a dominant showing at the Senior Bowl a few weeks back. He served as Michigan’s leading receiver in 2023 with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jeremiah mentions there’s a lot to like about Wilson as a draft prospect. He points out that thanks to his speed, Wilson is able to generate plenty of separation when running routes, especially if he’s matched up against a safety. Jeremiah also lauds Wilson’s reliable hands and ability to run after the catch.

No receiver boosted their draft stock more at @seniorbowl than Michigan's Roman Wilson.



Textbook rep here for all WR coaches to show their players, with Wilson drawing contact in order to gain separation downfield.



One reason why my comp for Wilson (5014v, 186v) has been… pic.twitter.com/GAaPWlAAj3 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 23, 2024

“He is at his best when he’s on the move, especially on deep-over routes. He attacks the leverage of the cornerback before exploding across the field and running away from his opponent,” Jeremiah wrotes.

After the Senior Bowl, it seems like Wilson is a lock to get picked on day two of the draft. If he can impress at the combine, he could become a lock for the second round, or potentially higher.