Michigan Spring Ball Preview: Linebackers

The linebacker play for the Michigan Wolverines in 2023 was a huge part of their success. Junior Colson, Mike Barrett and Ernest Hausmann all played pivotal roles in making the defense championship-caliber as the three leading tacklers on the team.

Now, Barrett and Colson are off to the NFL, leaving a linebacker core that will have some new faces seeing playing time in 2024. Practice this spring is going to be a huge indicator of who is starting to make a name for themselves heading into the Wink Martindale regime.

Here’s a preview of the position as the 2024 season gets underway this spring.

Ernest Hausmann

The Nebraska transfer was such an important pickup for the Wolverines last season. Having a third guy for Jesse Minter to rotate in to give Colson and Barrett some rest helped the defense stay fresh throughout the course of the season.

As soon as he entered the fray in Ann Arbor, Minter expected Hausmann to compete. “Ernest is doing a great job,” Minter said before the start of the 2023 season. “He’s picked up our defense. He’s a film junkie. He has raised the level of play in that room. Just by him coming in and his mentality. The way he approaches it.”

Hausmann appeared in all 15 games and had 46 tackles, two for loss in his first season with the program. Plays like this one have a lot of folks excited about what he can do in a full-time role in the Martindale defense:

At 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, Hausmann is exactly the kind of thumper who should be at the center of the defense. I think Martindale is going to love him, and he’s going to become one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten, and maybe the country.

Jaishawn Barnham

Barnham was quite the addition for the Wolverines out of the transfer portal. The two-time Big Ten honorable mention started 23 games for the Maryland Terrapins and started as a true freshman.

He was formerly the No. 119 player in the class of 2022 and a four-star recruit who committed to play for his home-state Terps. But he was also a St. Frances teammate of Michigan legend Blake Corum, who had high praise when the Wolverines earned his commitment in December.

“He’s the best player on Maryland’s team,” Corum said. “He’s a dog. I expect him to make big plays here at Michigan. Great pickup for us. I’m glad he’s here. He’s gonna do big things in the maize and blue”

On top of his 37 tackles, Barnham had three sacks and an interception last season for Maryland. There is a strong potential for him to come into Ann Arbor and be the starter next to Hausmann come fall.

Jimmy Rolder

It was quite an interesting 2023 season for Jimmy Rolder. After a true freshman campaign that saw Rolder rotating into 13 games, he played in just six in 2023, most of them coming at the end of the season. He went from being a highly-touted and near starter after the 2022 season to hardly seeing the field in 2024.

Jim Harbaugh mentioned throughout the early parts of the season that Rolder was, “Going through something” in the typical non-informative Harbaugh fashion. Then, in October, Harbaugh said he anticipated Rolder to redshirt. But it didn’t end up that way as the sophomore played in the final six games of the season, burning his potential redshirt year.

This was quite contrasting to what former linebacker coach George Helow thought of Rolder in the early days of fall camp before his freshman year.

“I think Jimmy’s got a high ceiling,” Helow said. “He’s really big, he can run. He likes contact. With the more reps he gets, the better he’ll get.”

The addition of Hausmann potentially stunted his growth and playing time, but he should be in a position to earn a lot of that back this season. It could be a make-or-break 2024 for the once-esteemed Illinois product.

The rest

Several of the following could also compete to see some playing time in 2024: