Michigan basketball extends offer to 2025 five-star small forward Will Riley

With the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season over and Michigan not having a postseason to prepare for, expect to see more and more recruiting news from Juwan Howard and company.

The Wolverines recently extended an offer to five-star small forward Will Riley, who announced the offer on social media.

Blessed to receive a division 1 offer from University of Michigan #gowolverines @umichbball pic.twitter.com/tboDcpG3fu — Will Riley (@WillRiley_7) February 27, 2024

On the 247Sports composite, the Malvern, Pennsylvania, native is rated as the 21st-best player in his class, along with being ranked as the fifth-best small forward and the second-best recruit from his home state. He’s got offers from about 20 schools, including UCLA, Alabama, Oregon, Villanova and Penn State, among others.

It’s easy to see why Riley is ranked as highly as he is. He’s got great size at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds. While he’s got a narrow frame, he uses his size well in the lane. He’s also got a quick first step and NBA range from three. He’s crafty around the rim, using his length and spin moves to get an open layup. He also handles the ball incredibly well for someone of his size, leading the break with poise.

Michigan has yet to land a 2025 recruit, but it’s still pretty early for that cycle, given the high school season is still going on. Only three of the top 30 recruits in that class are committed as of Feb. 28. But the off-season after junior year is often when recruiting really picks up for high school basketball players, so it’s smart for Howard to be proactive with this offer.

Michigan has three commits in the 2024 class: top-30 four-star small forward Khani Rooths, top-150 four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr., and top-200 three-star Grand Rapids point guard Durral Brooks. As the season winds down, stay with Maize n Brew for the latest recruiting news throughout the spring.