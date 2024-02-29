Michigan Wolverines at Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Two Weeks

A competitive loss to the No. 3 team in the country is neither surprising nor demoralizing, but it feels like the Michigan Wolverines have now run their race. There are four confirmed games left on the schedule, and a couple of them “matter” (at Ohio State, Big Ten Tournament opener), but on the whole, the stakes are gone.

The Wolverines travel Thursday night to Piscataway, where the Rutgers Scarlet Knights await. This is a bad team as well — 94th per Kenpom, bottom four in the standings — yet somehow a better squad than Michigan. The Scarlet Knights have dropped three in a row following a four-game winning streak though, so this could be a rematch on the Wednesday slate in Minneapolis.

Rutgers trailed for most of the game in Ann Arbor at the start of the month, but went on a 13-2 run over the final five minutes to steal the road win. That preceded quality wins over Maryland, Wisconsin, and Northwestern, but like Michigan, the bottom has fallen out. The Knights might not have a ton more to play for than the visitors do, but this will not be an easy contest by any means.

Michigan Wolverines (8-20, 3-14) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-13, 6-10)

Date & Time: Thursday, Feb. 29, 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

TV/Streaming: FS1

As noted in the preview for the first game, Rutgers has a very lopsided profile. This is the second-best defense in conference play, and indeed the Wolverines only scored 0.85 PPP in that loss, their second-poorest effort of the season. On the other hand, the Knights have the Big Ten’s worst offense, thanks to all-around terrible shooting numbers.

That was the difference in that affair, as Rutgers did not have a great offense performance, but it was certainly better than Michigan’s. The numbers have finally collapsed on the Wolverines, who currently have the conference’s worst defense with an offense that has sunk down to 12th. On paper this favors the Knights, but realistically both teams are going to have trouble scoring.

“You know, it’s not great, but it’s something to watch.”

With a bad product on the floor and little meaning behind the remaining games, it can be tough to stay engaged, but that is the price of fandom. There are still plenty of uncertainties heading into the offseason (and that might be for the best), so might as well watch the final few instances of this current group and be able to close the chapter.

At this point, I just want to watch Michigan shoot as many threes as possible. I know I often cite this as the key to an upset (which never materializes), but objectively it is just more fun. The Wolverines are hitting 46 percent of their attempts over the past three games, and while Rutgers does not give up a ton of makes, the defense does concede a bunch of shots from deep. Since little else is working on offense, might as well fire away!