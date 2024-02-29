Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 cornerback is ‘feeling really good with Michigan’ after releasing top list

In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll dive into news about a top-100 cornerback “feeling really good with Michigan” after releasing his top 12, and two offensive line recruits planning to visit Ann Arbor this spring.

Let’s get into it.

Top-100 cornerback feeling “really good with Michigan”

Top-100 four-star 2025 cornerback Dawayne Galloway recently included Michigan in his top 12, along with Penn State, Purdue, Oklahoma, Tennessee and several other schools.

— Dawayne Galloway Jr (@DeejGalloway85) February 23, 2024

On the 247Sports composite, Galloway is rated as the 97th-best recruit in his class, along with being ranked as the 13th-best cornerback and the fourth-best recruit from the state of Ohio. The Columbus native does not have a Crystal Ball prediction logged yet.

Galloway told Zach Libby with The Wolverine ($) that despite a coaching change in his position group, he is still interested in playing college football in Ann Arbor.

“I’m feeling really good with Michigan,” Galloway told The Wolverine. “They ended up just getting the new DB coach, so I hope he recruits me bad. Michigan is the place, and I’m really messing with them. Hopefully, (Morgan) recruits me like Clink was. I’m still interested.”

Galloway mentioned that he’s trying to schedule visits around his track schedule. He’s already been to Michigan twice, most recently coming for the win over Purdue in a night game.

“It was crazy, man, I’m not going to lie,” Galloway said. “I loved it. They have some lockdown DBs. They’re the best DBs in college football, along with a couple of others at Ohio State. They’re national champions, so they have to be the best.”

Galloway knew that Michigan was going to win the National Championship when they beat his hometown school, and since Michigan has won The Game three years in a row, more and more Ohio recruits are making the trip north to play in Ann Arbor.

“I already knew it was coming when they beat OSU,” Galloway said. “I knew it was coming because of how they do things.”

4-star OL target plans to take official visit to Michigan

Michigan has developed a reputation for winning through the trenches, thanks to the excellent play of their offensive line, and that reputation should only get stronger with Sherrone Moore now working as head coach.

Offensive line recruits are seeing that reputation, and talented prospects like in-state recruit Avery Gach has shown a lot of interest in coming to Michigan.

247’s Allen Trieu ($) is reporting that Gach is close to locking in dates for his spring and official visits. Trieu reported that in terms of official visits, the “certain ones” include Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State.

On the 247Sports composite, the Franklin native is rated as the second-best recruit from the state of Michigan, the 11th-best offensive lineman, and the 215th-best recruit in the 2025 class. Michigan Insider Steve Lorenz locked a Crystal Ball prediction for Gach to head to Ann Arbor.

New offensive line coach Grant Newsome recently made the short drive to visit Gach. The offensive tackle recently said his family has an open invite to spring camp practice, and at this point, it seems really likely that Gach is coming to Michigan.

Top-350 four-star OT sets date for Michigan visit

Several recruits across the country are securing spring visits as the weather gets warmer, including top-350 four-star 2025 offensive tackle Marcus Garcia.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle recently posted an edit of him in the Road to Glory game mode for the highly-anticipated EA College Football 25.

That may be a sign that he’s interested in coming to Michigan. He told Brice Marich with The Michigan Insider ($) that he’ll be in Ann Arbor in late March, also offering high praise for Michigan’s coaches who work with offensive linemen.

“I’ll be there on March 24th,” Garcia told The Michigan Insider. “Yes, first time. I’ve been traveling a lot in state, so looking forward to seeing what’s outside these Texas borders. I’m looking forward to connecting more with (head) coach (Sherrone) Moore and (offensive line coach Grant) Newsome. Moore is recognized as one of the top offensive line coaches in the industry and Newsome has been with the program as an offensive line player and coach for a decade. When you talk about producing offensive linemen for the NFL, you can’t go wrong with this duo.”

Garcia is rated as the 30th-best tackle in his class on the 247Sports composite. There are no Crystal Ball predictions for the Denton, Texas native, who has offers from Penn State, Texas A&M, TCU, Florida and Arkansas, among several others.