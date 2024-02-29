Michigan fans divided on when J.J. McCarthy will be drafted

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is receiving evaluations that are all over the place.

Some believe McCarthy is sure to be a top-10 selection, while others believe he will be drafted somewhere in the teens or the latter part of the first round.

With this in mind, we asked Michigan fans if McCarthy will be picked in the top-10 of the NFL Draft.

The results were mixed with 53 percent of fans believing he will be a top-10 choice.

Quarterbacks currently perceived ahead of McCarthy in the draft rankings include Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina), and Jayden Daniels (LSU). However, McCarthy is the only one of these four who will be throwing at the combine, and his stock could rise immensely with a great showing on Saturday afternoon.

We also asked fans what Michigan player they are most excited to see at the NFL Combine. Michigan has a record of 18 players attending.

McCarthy won this vote convincingly with 51 percent, cornerback Mike Sainristil was up next at 23 percent, running back Blake Corum wasn’t far behind with 18 percent. Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins received six percent and linebacker Junior Colson finished with two percent.

What do you think of the results? Let us know in the comments.

