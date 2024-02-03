Takeaways from Michigan’s 69-59 loss to Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 69-59, blowing a nine-point halftime lead and following the trend of this disappointing season.

Here are the takeaways from Michigan’s loss on Saturday:

A tale of two halves behind the three-point line

After making eight threes against Michigan State and Iowa, the Wolverines almost matched that total in the first half against Rutgers, making six threes on 13 attempts. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights had the opposite luck behind the three-point line, making just one attempt in the first half (1-for-7) that came with a minute remaining.

This 15-point difference was seen on the scoreboard by halftime when Michigan led, 39-30. Of the eight players that saw the court in the half, six made a three-point attempt (almost a seventh when Terrance Williams II made a deep two with his toe on the line).

For a team that has struggled a lot this season with three-point consistency, the arc was its friend in the first half.

The second half started just like the first, with Dug McDaniel draining his second three of the game to keep the lead at double digits. From that point on, however, the Wolverines proceeded to miss 10 straight attempts, not making another shot behind the arc and finishing the game 7-for-24.

Another blown lead

Coming out of halftime, Michigan held a commanding 39-30 lead. While this lead was pushed out to 11 by McDaniel to start the second half, the Wolverines couldn’t shoot the ball to save their lives immediately following.

Rutgers responded with a 7-0 run around the 10-minute mark to cut the deficit to four. Six minutes later, Simpson made a deep two-point shot while being fouled to take the lead for the Scarlet Knights. Mawot Mag then got fouled on the ensuing possession and made both of his free throws as well. Finally, Aundre Hyatt made a layup on the fast break to cap off a 14-2 Rutgers scoring run that included a 3:28 Michigan scoring drought and six turnovers. At the under-four timeout, the Wolverines’ 11-point lead turned into a six-point deficit.

Rutgers finished the game on an 18-2 run to defeat Michigan, 69-59.

A double-double for Tarris Reed Jr.

Despite the loss, Tarris Reed Jr. was all over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

On five separate occasions, Reed accumulated a block. On the other end of the floor, Reed was attacking the glass and making second-chance opportunities. He went 3-for-5 in the first half for eight points and tallied six rebounds.

In the second, Reed picked up nine more rebounds and four more points to finish with 12 points and 15 rebounds — his second double-double of the season.

Up next

Michigan will take on the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers at home on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.