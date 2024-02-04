2024 four-star WR Gatlin Bair commits to Oregon over Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have had some great surprises and commitments on the recruiting trail over the years. From Dax Hill flipping from Alabama, all the way up to last recruiting cycle when Jyaire Hill committed to Michigan even though he didn’t put it in his top list,

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to add another one to the list of exclamation points, as 2024 four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair announced his pledge to Oregon.

The Wolverines offered Bair a scholarship back in June 2022. Despite a vigorous recruitment led by wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy, Bair committed to Boise State back in June over Michigan and one of his other finalists, the Oregon Ducks.

But with Boise State firing head coach Andy Avalos back in November before the season even ended, Bair decided to reopen his recruitment on Dec. 1. In a statement posted on social media, he said his focus would be between Michigan and Oregon.

Coaches from both programs had in-home visits with Bair and his family prior to the beginning of the early signing period, as well as before he made his decision on Saturday. It seemed like Michigan was in front at one point, but that was before Jim Harbaugh and Ben Herbert left for the Los Angeles Chargers. That all but sealed the deal in this recruitment, allowing the Ducks to tip the scales in their favor.

This is a tough loss for head coach Sherrone Moore and company, but it isn’t as big of a deal considering Bair is set to go on a two-year mission trip with his church, essentially making him a 2026 recruit. Had he been immediately on campus, this would have been a much bigger loss on the recruiting trail.

The Wolverines already have two wide receivers signed in the incoming freshman class — four-star I’Marion Stewart and three-star Channing Goodwin.

Bair committing elsewhere effectively ends Michigan’s recruiting efforts in the 2024 class, and all its focus will now be with the 2025 class and beyond.