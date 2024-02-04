Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines sweep rival Buckeyes on the road

The Michigan men’s ice hockey team was back in action this weekend, as the team headed down to Columbus to take on rival Ohio State for two games at Value City Arena. After splitting a series with the Buckeyes earlier this year, Michigan came out on top in both games this time around.

Michigan won Friday night’s series opener by a final score of 4-2, and then again on Saturday night, 4-1. Here’s a brief recap of all the action from the ice in this weekend’s series.

On Friday, the first period was largely a defensive battle. However, Michigan was able to get on the scoreboard with just over a minute to play, as Tyler Duke scored to make it 1-0.

The second period was a little more eventful, as the Wolverines found the back of the net twice courtesy of Garrett Schifsky and Nick Moldenhauer to go up 3-0. The Buckeyes would strike back for two goals of their own to make it 3-2 heading into the final period.

This one came down to the wire, with Ohio State in it until the end. But after pulling its goalie late, Michigan and Garrett Schifsky were able to take advantage with an empty net goal to push the score to 4-2.

On Saturday, it was once again Michigan getting on the board first, as Josh Eernisse scored just seven minutes into the game. Ethan Edwards followed up with a goal of his own in the period’s final minutes to make it 2-0.

The second period was scoreless, but Ohio State picked things up in the third period, as Max Montes scored in the opening minutes of the period to cut the lead in half. Fortunately, Michigan had plenty left in the tank, as Rutger McGroarty and Josh Eernisse scored back-to-back goals, cementing Michigan’s 4-1 victory.

Eernisse with his second goal of the game and Michigan leads 4-1! pic.twitter.com/VO9TTbcisb — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 4, 2024

With the pair of wins on the weekend, Michigan pushed its record to 14-9-3 on the season, while Ohio State fell to 9-15-4. Additionally, Michigan pushed its record in the Big Ten to 7-7-2-0-1.

Michigan will be back in action next weekend to take on Michigan State, once in Ann Arbor and once in Detroit for the annual Duel in the D.