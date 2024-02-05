In the wake of Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, Michigan’s coaching staff is continuing to get shaken up. The latest move is special team’s coordinator Jay Harbaugh heading to the Seattle Seahawks to join Mike Macdonald’s staff.

The #Seahawks are expected to hire Jay Harbaugh as their special teams coordinator under new HC Mike Macdonald, per @AlbertBreer. There were rumblings he'd follow his Dad to the Chargers, but he's instead headed to Seattle. Chargers are likely to retain Ryan Ficken as STC. pic.twitter.com/N6DPqG8YLu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2024

This move doesn’t come as a surprise, as Michigan hired J.B. Brown as its new special teams coordinator last week. A move that Harbaugh endorsed on social media.

Totally love this !! I am so thankful to have worked with JB everyday. Crazy smart, unreal work ethic, & possibly the kindest person I know. The TEAMS are in great hands. #GoBlue @JTBrown721 https://t.co/ntA11qeYSU — Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) February 2, 2024

Harbaugh has worn a few different hats for Michigan since his arrival in Ann Arbor, but has always been associated with the special teams unit, which has been largely one of the nation’s best for the last nine seasons.

When he joined his father on staff in 2015, the younger Harbaugh served as the tight ends coach and assistant special teams coordinator. From 2017 to 2020, he was the team’s running backs coach before transitioning to coaching the tight ends again in 2021, and the safeties in 2022 and 2023. He had also been the main special teams coordinator since 2017.

He also had the opportunity to serve as an interim head coach for Michigan in 2023 during half of its game against UNLV while his dad was suspended.

Prior to joining his father at Michigan, Harbaugh was on John Harbaugh’s staff with the Baltimore Ravens from 2012-14, and was with Oregon State (his alma mater) from 2008-11.

Harbaugh will certainly be missed in Ann Arbor, as his work has helped make Michigan’s special teams units among the nation’s best in recent years. He was also a good recruiter and someone that recruits and families spoke highly of over the years.