This week in Big Ten basketball: Michigan has tough tilts vs. Wisconsin and Nebraska

Michigan’s basketball season continues this week as they try to remember that there are two halves to each game. This past week they led Michigan State and Rutgers at the half and lost both games by double-digits.

It has happened so often this year that it is almost unbelievable. Currently, the Wolverines are 2-9 in the Big Ten. If they won every game they led at halftime they would be 9-2. You can almost bet that it will happen every game and if you did you would have won a lot.

They have been close to having an opposite record, but instead, the Wolverines fans continue to just sit in disbelief watching the second half.

This week they will try and turn things around, but it won’t be easy. They first take on a ranked Wisconsin team at home on Wednesday before heading to Nebraska on Saturday. The Badgers have been one of the best teams in the Big Ten, while the Cornhuskers have upset both Wisconsin and Purdue this year.

The Wolverines have nine games left, but unless something changes quickly, it will be much of the same.

Rest of the Big Ten

There are no games on the schedule for Monday, but Tuesday has three games on the docket. Rutgers, fresh off their comeback win over Michigan, heads to Maryland looking to win two in a row. Indiana heads to Ohio State in a battle of two teams fighting for a chance to get on the tournament bubble and finally Michigan State heads up to Minnesota as the Golden Gophers look to pull off a second straight upset.

Wednesday has the Wolverines hosting the Badgers, while Nebraska heads to Northwestern looking to get another resume-building win.

Thursday has just one game on the schedule as Iowa heads to Penn State as the Nittany Lions look to stay hot.

Friday is an off day for the Big Ten, but Saturday has a full slate as there are five games on the schedule. The Michigan and Nebraska game is the fourth one of the day. It is preceded by Wisconsin heading to Rutgers, Illinois visiting Michigan State and Ohio State hosting Maryland. Rivals cap off the night as Indiana looks to upset Purdue in West Lafayette.

The week wraps up on Sunday with Penn State heading to Northwestern and Minnesota traveling south to take on Iowa.