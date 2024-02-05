Christian Anderson Jr. discusses senior season, playing top competition, excitement to get to Michigan

It’s been a busy senior year for Christian Anderson Jr. The four-star point guard who signed with Michigan in November has been playing with Oak Hill academy in Virginia, a school with several NBA alums such as Carmelo Anthony, Josh Smith, Rajon Rando, and more recently, Cody Martin and Keldon Johnson.

Through the first weekend of February, Anderson has helped lead Oak Hill to a 19-3 overall record, averaging 21.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, while shooting 54 percent from the field, 65 percent on two-point shots, and 46 percent on three-pointers. Oak Hill has been ranked as one of the top team’s in the nation all season, including being ranked seventh nationally at the end of January.

Montverde Academy outlasts Prolific Prep to remain No. 1 in National Top 10.



FULL RANKINGS ⬇️https://t.co/qRntiQ29B6 pic.twitter.com/DOq6Xa16v1 — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) January 31, 2024

Anderson told Maize n Brew last summer that playing at Oak Hill is an opportunity to “compete against the best all year.” They’ve been playing against top teams in the country all season long, including matchups with IMG Academy and Veritas later this week.

As part of their regular season schedule, Oak Hill competes in the Nike EYBL Scholastic, giving 14 high school programs the chance to compete against the best possible competition. The league is made up of the top high school basketball institutions in the country, including Montverde, IMG, Veritas, Brewster, and La Lumiere. Essentially, Anderson has been competing against other top players who are committed to play at high DI schools and are already on the NBA’s radar.

“We’ve beat a couple top 10 teams in the country,” Anderson told Maize n Brew Sunday evening. “(The team) is trying to perform, trying to win every game. So far, we’ve lost three games in the EYBL Scholastic. The whole season has been great so far.”

Last month, Anderson competed in the Hoophall Classic, facing Montverde — the No. 1 program in the country with the No. 1 2024 recruit in Cooper Flagg — and Brewster over the course of three days. While Oak Hill lost both games, Anderson led his team with 20 points in those games. He also took home the Most Outstanding Player awards in each contest.

Some highlights from U-M Commit @chrisanders2024 going up against top 2024 recruit Cooper Flagg & Montverde Academy in the @HoophallClassic last month.



Anderson led Oak Hill with 20 pts in the loss. He won two Most Outstanding Player awards from that classic.



: @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/c3Qt1gQeTB — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) February 4, 2024

Competing against solid competition has been nothing new for Anderson, who before joining Oak Hill broke the scoring record at Lovett High School in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia as a junior.

“Even if it wasn’t EYBL teams, I’ve been playing against great competition my whole life,” Anderson said on the Hoophall Classic. “Playing against those teams was good to show, good to learn from, and good to get a feel for what the best competition is like. The whole experience was great learning, and it was a great platform to perform and showcase what we can do, and what I can do personally.”

Those MOP honors are a few of the many accolades for the young point guard, who was named a McDonald’s All-American nominee, a MaxPreps All-American, and helped Germany earn a Gold Medal at the FIBA U16 European Championship a year and a half ago.

While he hasn’t gotten the chance to get back on Michigan’s campus since signing his National Letter of Intent in November, Anderson has never wavered when it comes to playing in Ann Arbor. He committed way before most high school recruits to in the process, pledging in Oct. 2021 as a sophomore. He made an official visit 11 months later and remains excited to be a student there later this year.

“It was a great feeling to finally sign my NLI,” Anderson said. “Making it official on paper that I’m headed to Michigan is great. I’m just ready to go on campus and improve the team.”

Anderson said he has been in touch with head coach Juwan Howard and assistant coach Saddi Washington since signing his NLI. He has been keeping up with Michigan’s season, and while fans haven’t been happy to see the Wolverines be 7-15 and firmly at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, Anderson still thinks he can fit in well in Michigan’s offense.

“I’ve gotten to watch them, but with our season, too, I haven’t been able to see all two halves (of every game), but I’ve been keeping up with the team,” Anderson said. “Michigan likes to run a lot of pick-and-roll, and that’s right up my alley. It’s one of my biggest strengths.”

Anderson has been committed the longest out of Michigan’s 2024 class, with three-star point guard Durral Brooks also signing his NLI this fall and four-star wing Khani Rooths committing just a few days after that. Anderson’s journey to Michigan has been years in the making, and after competing against the best high schoolers in the country this season, he’s ready to prove himself in Ann Arbor.

“I’m really excited to be on campus,” Anderson said. “Everything I’ve been wanting (to do) at Michigan, it’s finally going to go into action when I step on campus.”