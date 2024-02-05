On today’s Big House Bleachers, Matt and Mike discuss the sad trajectory of Michigan basketball and where things stand with Juwan Howard after another rough loss over the weekend.

Bringing things swiftly back to football, the guys also dive into some of Sherrone Moore’s coaching hires front the past week and grade each one accordingly. They also take some time to discuss Jim Harbaugh’s comments regarding J.J. McCarthy’s draft stock and what realistic expectations could look like.

Lastly, the boys take their first way-too-early look at the Wolverines’ 2024 season and what a realistic floor and ceiling could be for Team 145.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

