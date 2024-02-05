Michigan NFL Draft risers/fallers following Senior Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines were well represented at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Six Michigan players took part in the week of practices — edge rusher Braiden McGregor, edge rusher Jaylen Harrell, tight end AJ Barner, offensive guard Trevor Keegan, and offensive tackle LaDarius Henderson. However, not all of these players made it to gameday after suffering various injuries.

Here’s a look at NFL Draft risers and fallers following the Senior Bowl.

WR Roman Wilson

Wilson dominated in Senior Bowl practices — he was nearly impossible to cover and Wilson hauled in highlight reel grab after highlight reel grab.

Post-practice competitive period. Catch of the day by Roman Wilson. pic.twitter.com/1TU8QUehPb — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 31, 2024

Wilson ran smooth and crisp routes down the field and often burnt defenders for easy long touchdowns.

Roman Wilson cannot be stopped today



pic.twitter.com/ykwnf4t5na — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2024

The 5-foot-10, 186-pound Wilson greatly boosted his draft stock, despite being injured later in the week and sitting out the game. Wilson’s stock rising is a trend that should continue at the NFL Combine and beyond. Wilson seems a lock to go in the second round at the latest at this point. Any talk about him being undersized is silly — NFL teams value players who gain separation, have reliable hands, and run excellent routes. Roman Wilson is that guy.

Updating this. Heads have in fact been turned. Roman Wilson https://t.co/tUWeJkBuha — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 31, 2024

TE AJ Barner

Barner showcased speed and his ability to be a contributor in the passing game this season, but what he was most known for at Michigan was his elite blocking abilities. Barner had a well-rounded week at the Senior Bowl and proved what Michigan fans know — Barner could be an underrated tight end in the draft.

Michigan TE AJ Barner had an underrated Senior Bowl week. Was able to catch through contest and was dominant in run blocking especially when pulling.

pic.twitter.com/AzMWQgYaxC — • Colton Edwards • (@cedwardsNFL) February 4, 2024

Tight ends are still alive and well in the NFL, and Michigan has a habit of getting their tight ends drafted during the Jim Harbaugh era. This year should be no different. Barner could contribute well to a team that utilizes two tight end, 12-personnel football.

Dominick Puni and AJ Barner look smooth here pulling for a big Rasheen Ali run. Trevor Keegan with a nice rep.



Puni could be better and lower at the point of attack. pic.twitter.com/EaZIdagTbm — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 30, 2024

OL Trevor Keegan

Offensive guard Trevor Keegan had a solid first day of practice but sat out the remainder of the week due to bask spasms. Still, in Keegan’s one day of work, he made a positive impression and received snaps at both center and guard. Teams view him as a versatile prospect.

Excellent rep here by Michigan LG Trevor Keegan.



He's able to keep a wide base and stay square on the spin, enabling him to re-set with his hands inside on the DT.



Keegan's a technically sound OL who showed a fairly good recovery ability all day today. #SeniorBowl #NFLDraft… pic.twitter.com/h1Hx8kL9IM — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) January 31, 2024

Edge-rusher Jaylen Harrell

Harrell generated plenty of pressure throughout practice week and won with speed and power alike. Harrell could thrive on teams that have defensive schematics similar to Michigan, including the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan’s Jaylen Harrell has caught my eye coming off of the EDGE today. Harrell has been bringing the pressure! pic.twitter.com/LHr5mcvZoR — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

@UMichFootball OLB Jaylen Harrell getting a lot of these pure burst wins on the outside



His victim on this play?@HerdFB OT Ethan Driskell pic.twitter.com/nMToEinGeD — David Syvertsen (@Ourlads_Sy) January 31, 2024

Edge-rusher Braiden McGregor

McGregor participated in the first two practices of the week but then sat out the final practice. Thus, there’s not much of an evaluation to go off of other than this clip of McGregor winning in the trenches against Michigan tackle LaDarius Henderson.

Michigan’s Braiden McGregor with some vicious speed-to-power on this rep at the Senior Bowl. Very traitsy prospect. pic.twitter.com/meCmtkWdZu — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 30, 2024

OT LaDarius Henderson

It wasn’t the best of weeks for Henderson, who struggled against power moves and got knocked on his rear a couple of times.

LaDarius Henderson has struggled a bit against power moves pic.twitter.com/ztRW8njJUD — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 31, 2024

Henderson also lost battles against speed rushes as well.

Even with the hitch out of his stance, UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu is still able to win the outside track against LaDarius Henderson. Flashes outstanding bend to finish at the quarterback.



Really impressive flexibility to work outside shoulder and finish. pic.twitter.com/mpmT2WhFBH — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) January 31, 2024

The following practice Henderson had an injury and he walked off with trainers.

@UMichFootball’s Ladarius Henderson appears heading off the field with the trainers at the #SeniorBowl. pic.twitter.com/tThTw49arf — Jackson Gross (@JGrossBucks) February 1, 2024

Henderson will need better performances at the combine and his pro day to bring his stock back up.