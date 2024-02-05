 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan NFL Draft risers/fallers following Senior Bowl

A look at how Michigan players fared in Mobile.

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines were well represented at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Six Michigan players took part in the week of practices — edge rusher Braiden McGregor, edge rusher Jaylen Harrell, tight end AJ Barner, offensive guard Trevor Keegan, and offensive tackle LaDarius Henderson. However, not all of these players made it to gameday after suffering various injuries.

Here’s a look at NFL Draft risers and fallers following the Senior Bowl.

WR Roman Wilson

Wilson dominated in Senior Bowl practices — he was nearly impossible to cover and Wilson hauled in highlight reel grab after highlight reel grab.

Wilson ran smooth and crisp routes down the field and often burnt defenders for easy long touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 186-pound Wilson greatly boosted his draft stock, despite being injured later in the week and sitting out the game. Wilson’s stock rising is a trend that should continue at the NFL Combine and beyond. Wilson seems a lock to go in the second round at the latest at this point. Any talk about him being undersized is silly — NFL teams value players who gain separation, have reliable hands, and run excellent routes. Roman Wilson is that guy.

TE AJ Barner

Barner showcased speed and his ability to be a contributor in the passing game this season, but what he was most known for at Michigan was his elite blocking abilities. Barner had a well-rounded week at the Senior Bowl and proved what Michigan fans know — Barner could be an underrated tight end in the draft.

Tight ends are still alive and well in the NFL, and Michigan has a habit of getting their tight ends drafted during the Jim Harbaugh era. This year should be no different. Barner could contribute well to a team that utilizes two tight end, 12-personnel football.

OL Trevor Keegan

Offensive guard Trevor Keegan had a solid first day of practice but sat out the remainder of the week due to bask spasms. Still, in Keegan’s one day of work, he made a positive impression and received snaps at both center and guard. Teams view him as a versatile prospect.

Edge-rusher Jaylen Harrell

Harrell generated plenty of pressure throughout practice week and won with speed and power alike. Harrell could thrive on teams that have defensive schematics similar to Michigan, including the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Edge-rusher Braiden McGregor

McGregor participated in the first two practices of the week but then sat out the final practice. Thus, there’s not much of an evaluation to go off of other than this clip of McGregor winning in the trenches against Michigan tackle LaDarius Henderson.

OT LaDarius Henderson

It wasn’t the best of weeks for Henderson, who struggled against power moves and got knocked on his rear a couple of times.

Henderson also lost battles against speed rushes as well.

The following practice Henderson had an injury and he walked off with trainers.

Henderson will need better performances at the combine and his pro day to bring his stock back up.

