Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter says goodbye to Michigan in social media post

After two seasons serving as defensive coordinator with the Michigan Wolverines, Jesse Minter is off to another job opportunity.

It’s not official exactly where he is going — it’s been rumored he will be headed to Los Angeles to be Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator — but Minter made it clear in a social media post on Tuesday evening that he will not be back in Ann Arbor.

Nothing but love to everyone at Michigan, especially the players. We had a great journey together. pic.twitter.com/fZMAWEJIHn — Jesse Minter (@Coach_Minter) February 6, 2024

Minter got to Michigan and immediately made a huge impact. He was a Broyles Award finalist during his first year in Ann Arbor, leading a Michigan defense that ranked sixth in the NCAA in total defense, seventh in scoring defense and rushing defense, and seventh in pass efficiency defense. Three players from that defense (Mazi Smith, D.J. Turner II, Mike Morris) were selected in last year’s NFL draft, and Morris was also named a second-team All-American during that 2022 season.

That Michigan defense got even better this past season, with the Wolverines only allowing 247.0 yards per game, a mark that was better than every other team in college football. Minter’s unit also gained the fourth-most turnovers in the country (27) while allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards (90.0), the fifth-fewest rushing touchdowns (nine), the second-fewest passing yards (157.0) and the fewest passing touchdowns (eight).

A few defenders earned recognition for their individual performances, including Mike Sainristil being named an All-American by ESPN, FOX and TSN, and Will Johnson being named an All-American by Sports Illustrated. Several players from this past season’s defense will have NFL careers, with Sainristil among the players expected to hear their name called during April’s draft.

Minter coached in the NFL for four seasons prior to coming to Michigan, all of which were with the Baltimore Ravens, where he served as the defensive backs in 2020. He then went to Vanderbilt to be its defensive coordinator and safeties coach, right before coming to Michigan.

The Wolverines wouldn’t have won a national championship this past season without their stout defense and the creative schemes Minter threw at opposing teams in big games, so to say he will be missed around here is an understatement.

At this time, it’s unclear who will replace Minter as Michigan’s defensive coordinator, but we wish Minter the best of luck at his next stop and will keep you updated as Michigan looks to fill the vacancy.