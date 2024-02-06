Recruiting Roundup: Moore is making a push for one of the best linebackers in the country

Sherrone Moore has always been an exceptional recruiter, something that will become even more important now with him at the helm. Many prospects were pleased with Michigan’s decision to name him head coach, believing he is the right man for the job.

We hear about his early efforts in today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Michigan targets West Coast four-star defender

Even on the day of his promotion, Moore wasted no time and reached out to 2025 four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail.

“Coach Sherrone hit me up right after he got hired,” Mikhail told The Michigan Insider ($). “The same day, he hit me up right then. I’ve talked with Sam Popper, too. But coach Moore reaching out, it means a lot for sure. The head coach hitting you up the day you get hired, that’s a big deal.”

The Wolverines have been excellent on defense the past few seasons. The linebacker play has been nothing short of impressive, and the Wolverines have proven they can develop talent and prepare them for the next level.

“They have a great defense,” said Mikhail. “They are one of the best. They produce great defensive players every year. That’s big for me.”

Mikhail is one of the best linebackers in the 2025 class, currently ranked No. 5 at his position. He is a top-50 overall talent and attracting attention from the best programs in the nation. He is currently laying out his list of schools he wishes to visit, and Michigan could be added if it continues to make him a priority. While many may think Michigan is too far from home to be in the running, the standout defender assured that’s not the case.

“For me, it’s other factors,” he said. “Leaving home isn’t one of the deciding factors for me and my recruitment. I haven’t narrowed things down. With all the coaching changes and everything, I just want to keep it open and don’t want to burn any bridges.”

The No. 5 player in California is expected to make a decision this summer. Other schools in the running are Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Alabama and several others.

Elite edge rusher expected to visit Michigan

Even though coaching changes could shake things up on the recruiting trail a bit in Ann Arbor, coaching changes around the country are also making recruits re-evaluate what programs they are interested in. That is the case for 2025 four-star edge Nasir Wyatt, who is making some changes after narrowing down his list to eight schools back in September.

“My top eight got kind of messed up,” Wyatt told 247Sports ($). “Coach (Roy) Manning left USC, Nick Saban retired at Bama and also coach Hutz (Coleman Hutzler, former Bama linebackers coach now at Mississippi State) left, too.

“So I basically hit a reset and opening things up more now. There’s some new schools coming in like Georgia, Auburn and Florida and I’m going to be open to everyone.”

The four-star defender is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and boasts a ton of athleticism and an aggressive playstyle. His elite talent has led him to be ranked the No. 2 edge in the 2025 class, as well as the No. 27 player nationally.

The No. 2 player in the state of California has already taken visits to other programs including several to Oregon. He has admitted he has a strong comfort level there, but is still exploring his options. His hope is to take a visit to Michigan very soon.

“The other trips I have set are to Michigan and Tennessee. Michigan is tentative but looking like March 9. I’ve been talking with coach Moore and need to lock that in. I plan to visit Tennessee over Memorial Weekend on May 27. Both of those schools were in my initial top 8 and have stayed consistent in recruiting me.”

While Wyatt does not appear to be making a decision anytime soon, a visit to Michigan could help ease his nerves of the changes taking place in Ann Arbor.

Michigan targets top-ranked 2026 USC commit

The Big Ten is adding four new teams next season, one of which currently has a commitment from one of the best defenders in the 2026 cycle.

Brandon Lockhart, the No. 1 cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of California, has been committed to the USC Trojans since October. The Wolverines recently threw their hat in the ring and offered the West Coast elite defender.

Something Michigan has on its side in Lockhart’s recruitment is his sister is a student in Ann Arbor. Receiving an offer from Michigan was huge for him.

“Coach Clink came up to my school and offered afterwards,” Lockhart told The Michigan Insider ($). “It’s an offer that solidified exactly where I want to be in my recruitment process and development as a player. I know I still have a lot of growth and room for development, but this offer, coupled with the last few I’ve gotten let’s me know that my dedication and hard work in class and on my craft are paying off just as I hoped.”

“It means the world to me. Michigan was one of only a few that I felt like I needed. I didn’t initially tell my sister because I wanted her to see it on my story. As soon as she saw it, she called screaming. It was pretty cool.”

With Michigan now in the mix, he is going to give the Wolverines some real consideration regarding where he wants to play at the next level. Lockhart grew up a fan of Michigan football, making an opportunity to play in Ann Arbor even that much more special.

“I’ve always been seriously interested,” Lockhart said. “I was just waiting to see if the interest was mutual. Now that I see it is, I need to see how the relationship grows with the staff. What I like about Michigan is their culture of being highly competitive.”

Lockhart has not visited campus yet but planned on making the trip at some point to visit his sister even before the offer came. He has heard great things about the atmosphere and is looking forward to visiting at some point in the future.

Georgia currently holds a Crystal Ball prediction to flip the No. 9 player in the country from USC. While his recruitment is far from over, the Wolverines will have to compete against the top programs in the country to land him, including Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Miami, and others.